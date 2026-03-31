Editor's Review Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has refuted Rigathi Gachagua’s claims that he holds a 17 percent shareholding in Convergence Network Solutions, a company linked to the Social Health Authority (SHA) system.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has refuted Rigathi Gachagua’s claims that he holds a 17 percent shareholding in Convergence Network Solutions, a company linked to the Social Health Authority (SHA) system.

In a statement on Monday, March 30, CS Duale asked Gachagua to produce the official CR12 document from the Business Registration Service (BRS), which lists the company’s directors and shareholders.

The Health CS noted that the document will prove he has no direct or indirect ownership of the company.

“You have alleged that I hold a 17% stake in Convergence Network Limited. I challenge you, once again, to produce the CR12 from the Business Registration Service.

“This official document clearly lists a company's shareholders and directors. It will confirm, without ambiguity, that I have no ownership, direct or indirect,” Duale stated.

A side-by-side image of CS Aden Duale and Rigathi Gachagua.

The Health CS also challenged Gachagua to produce evidence showing the government contracted a consortium to operate the SHA system at a cost of Ksh104 billion.

“This is a serious assertion. Table the contract, provide the figures, and let the public interrogate the facts,” Duale stated.

According to Duale, Ksh104 billion tied to the consortium is not part of the government budget and is not funded by taxpayers.

He explained that the Ksh104 billion is the total projected service fee of the Health Integrated Digital System over the next 10 years.

“In simple terms, the Ksh104 billion is the total projected service fee over the next 10 years. Not a lump-sum government payment.

“It operates more like a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), where payment is spread over time based on services delivered,” Duale stated.

The response comes after Gachagua claimed that the Health CS had a hand in the Ksh104 billion SHA system, which he claimed was a conduit to loot public money.

"You and William Ruto brought in a system that cost Ksh104 billion, but you stole that money.

"In the consortium that was responsible for the system, a company known as Convergence Network Solutions has a 17 percent shareholding. Aden Duale owns that company," Gachagua claimed on Monday.

The clash between Gachagua and Duale began on Sunday, March 29, when the former Deputy President claimed that SHA would collapse in six months.

Gachagua then urged hospitals to demand the settlement of outstanding payments before continuing to offer services.

Duale hit back at Gachagua, accusing him of attempting to extort health facilities, and urged owners of health facilities not to fall for the allegations by the former Deputy President.