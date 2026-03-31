Editor's Review The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has extended the deadline for registered teachers not currently employed by the commission to update their records.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has extended the deadline for registered teachers not currently employed by the commission to update their records.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, TSC said the teachers have until April 7, 2026, midnight to update their data.

“The Commission hereby extends the deadline for submission of the required data to midnight of 7th April,2026,” read part of the notice.

The exercise began on March 4, 2026, and the initial deadline was on Monday March, 16, 2026, at midnight.

According to TSC, the data updating exercise aims to improve workforce planning and establish the demand and supply of qualified teachers, which will inform future recruitment and related policies.

File image of Acting TSC CEO Eveleen Mitei

“The Commission is undertaking a nationwide updating of data for registered teachers who are not currently employed by the Teachers Service Commission.

“The purpose of this exercise is to update the existing records for effective teacher workforce planning, including establishing the demand and supply of qualified teachers to inform teacher recruitment and related policies,” TSC stated.

The required information by TSC includes teachers’ qualifications, subject specializations or combinations, and their level of training.

The commission assured teachers that the updated data will be processed and stored in accordance with the provisions of the Data Protection Act and the Privacy Notice of the Commission.

“The updated data will be processed and stored in accordance with the provisions of the Data Protection Act and the Privacy Notice of the Commission,” TSC stated.

Teachers targeted in the exercise are required to submit their details online via the TSC website at www.tsc.go.ke under ‘Online services menu teacher profile update’.

Notably, this comes weeks after TSC announced 170 job vacancies in the commission.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 10, TSC invited interested and qualified candidates to apply for the positions.

The vacancies included: Senior Deputy Director – Human Resource Management and Development (1), Senior Deputy Director – Internal Audit (1), Deputy Director – Human Resource Management (2), Deputy Director – Human Resource Development (1), and Deputy Director – Internal Audit, Information System (1).

Others were: Deputy Director – Risk Management (1), Assistant Director Teacher Management, Field (132), Principal Officer Teacher Professional Management (20), Principal Officer Staffing (8), and Principal Officer Teacher Discipline Management (3).