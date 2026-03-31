Editor's Review SHA has issued a notice to officers under the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) regarding the transition of their medical cover.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has issued a notice to officers under the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) regarding the transition of their medical cover ahead of the Wednesday, April 1, deadline.

In a notice on Monday, March 30, SHA confirmed that it will take over the management of medical cover for police and prison officers, including their dependants.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) informs all officers of the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), and their eligible dependants, that SHA will manage their medical cover effective 12:00 a.m. on 1st April 2026 under the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund," the notice read.

According to SHA, the current medical cover will remain in place until the final minute before the transition.

The existing scheme is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2026, ensuring there is no coverage gap before the new system comes into effect.

SHA noted that preparations are already underway to ensure that officers and their families continue accessing healthcare services without disruption during and after the transition.

"SHA is working with relevant institutions and healthcare providers to ensure a smooth and seamless transition, with no interruption in access to care," the notice added.

To facilitate a smooth rollout, SHA has issued several directives and clarifications to officers.

Personnel are required to ensure that all their declared dependants are properly updated in the system to avoid challenges when accessing services under the new scheme.

File image of SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi

Additionally, SHA confirmed that any officer or dependant currently admitted in hospital will continue receiving treatment uninterrupted, even as the new scheme takes effect at midnight on April 1.

For those receiving care in facilities that are not contracted by SHA, the authority indicated that necessary arrangements will be made to transfer them to approved facilities to maintain continuity of care.

To further support the transition, SHA has deployed liaison officers across all county offices and established a dedicated hotline to handle enquiries and provide assistance.

This comes two weeks after SHA issued a notice reminding employers of their responsibility to deduct and remit employee health contributions on time.

In a statement on Thursday, March 12, the authority noted that employers are required by law to submit employee contributions within a specific timeline to ensure workers continue benefiting from health services under the national scheme.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) reminds all employers of their legal obligation to deduct and remit employee contributions on or before the 9th day of the following month to ensure continued access to services," the statement read.

SHA further called on employees to actively monitor their accounts and verify that their employers are fulfilling this obligation.

"Employees are also encouraged to regularly check their SHA status and confirm that deductions made by their employer have been received and reflected in their statement," the statement added.

To make it easier for members to confirm their contribution status, the authority provided several platforms through which individuals can access their records and report any irregularities.

"You can check your status through: profile under the Afyayangu portal www.afyayangu.go.ke, Afyayangu app, dial *147# or [email protected]. If you notice that your contributions have not been deducted, remitted, or updated on time, report immediately," the statement concluded.