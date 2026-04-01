Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of six counties, including Nairobi and Kiambu, on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of six counties on Thursday, April 2, to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In a notice on Wednesday, April 1, the company said most of the affected areas will experience power cuts between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M.

In Nairobi County, outages will occur in Thome and Pipeline Kware areas from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Areas affected include part of Mirema Drive, Mirema Road, USIU, Thome, as well as sections of Wape Wape Road, Kware Police, and Redeemed Church Kware.

Other affected areas are Chaminade, Mukuru kwa Njenga Primary, Waecon Supermarket, Bimji, State House A & B, Pipeline Chairmans and nearby customers.

In Bomet County, Kaplong and its surrounding areas will face a full-day outage from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The affected locations include Manaret Green Resource, Kaplong Market, Kaplong Hospital, Sotik Water, Soimet, Kapletundo, Kamureito, Chebole and adjacent customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

Elsewhere, residents of Bungoma County in Mayanja, Kimaeti, Miluki, Nakhwa and nearby areas will experience a shorter outage lasting from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

In Kiambu County, the outage will affect areas around Juja and Bob Harries Road from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Locations impacted include Kiaora Farm, Mtaro Farm, Mashule Estate, Gatukuyu Market, Karibaribi, Kirika Farm, Uzima Centre, Maryhill Girls, Mangu Road and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in Nyeri County, two separate zones will be affected.

The first includes Mweiga Blooms, Kamatongu, General Karangi Beef Factory, Samaki, Mwireri and Honi Resort, while the second covers Kamune, Riakiberu, Kaharo, Thuita, Gachirago and Karugiro. Both areas will experience outages from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

In Mombasa County, the Jomvu and Alidina areas will also face power interruptions from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Affected locations include Trans-Trailers, Synergy Gases, Mackenzie Yard, Mombasa Ashton Apparel, Sanpac Africa Ltd, Mikanjuni, Jomvu Kuu, Jitoni and nearby customers.