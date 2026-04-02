Editor's Review The interruption will run from April 6 to April 11 across Nairobi and four other counties.

The Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) on Thursday, April 2, announced a five-day water supply interruption affecting Nairobi, Kiambu, Muranga, Machakos and Kajiado Counties.

In a public notice, AWWDA stated that the interruption to the Northern Collector Tunnel (NCT) Bulk Water System will run from Monday, April 6, to Saturday, April 11.

"The interruption will commence on Monday, 6th April 2026 at 8:00 AM, and will continue until Saturday, 11th April 2026 at 8:00 AM.

"The shutdown will affect all consumers dependent on the NCT Bulk Water System, including those served by Gatanga Water and Sanitation Company, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, Oloolaiser Water and Sewerage Company, EPZA, and Mavoko Water & Sewerage Company," the statement read in part.

The Agency explained that the disruption was to pave the way for the works along the water transmission lines.

A file image of the notice issued by The Athi Water Works Development Agency on April 2, 2026



"This interruption is necessary to facilitate critical installation and strengthening works for the Raw Water Gravity Transmission Pipeline from Thika/Ndakaini Dam to Kigoro Water Treatment Plant and Treated Water Gravity Transmission Pipelines from Kigoro Water Treatment Plant to Gigiri Reservoir," the statement read in part.

AWWDA stated that the works were meant to improve the resilience and overall performance of the regional water supply network.

Consequently, it urged residents and institutions within these supply zones to store adequate water before the shutdown and to use water sparingly throughout the interruption period.

The agency further appealed for patience and cooperation from all affected consumers.

The Northern Collector Tunnel Bulk Water System supplies 140 million litres of clean water daily to Nairobi, Kiambu, Muranga, Kajiado and Machakos counties.

Meanwhile, the Nairobi Water confirmed that it had completed the installation of water transmission lines damaged during the floods experienced in the country.

The government had warned of a breakout of water-borne diseases during the rainy season and asked Kenyans to exercise caution in their consumption.