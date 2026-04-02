Editor's Review Tuju claimed that Amin and a lawyer he had accused in court had been trailing him for close to a month.

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju, on Thursday, April 2, claimed that DCI Boss Mohamed Amid was among the individuals who had been trailing him in unmarked vehicles.

Speaking to the press outside Dari Business Park, he also alleged that a lawyer named Fred Ojiambo was also tracking him down.

He accused the two of following up on him for more than 21 days, which resulted in him abandoning his vehicle in the middle of the road on the day he went missing.

"I am forced to name two individuals for public record as the chief suspects with respect to the vehicles that have been trailing me in the near past, culminating in the car chase that made me abandon my vehicle.

"The two individuals are lawyer Fred Ojiambo of Kaplan and Stratton and Amin Mohamed of DCI," Tuju stated.

A file image of DCI Boss Amin Mohamed



The former CS claimed that he had evidence that DCI Amin was consulting with the Ojiambo, which he would table in court.

He questioned why the DCI Director was working with the lawyer, whom he had filed a case in court against in January.

Tuju explained that Amin's alleged engagement with Ojiambo made him doubt whether the DCI would help him if he had filed a complaint about vehicles trailing him.

"I filed a complaint against Mr Ojiambo, complete with evidence from court records where he falsified affidavits and commission of oath documents,"

"When my vehicle was being trailed and other criminal offences visited upon me, the natural thing would have been to inform the DCI, but if the Director is consulting with Ojiambo in ways we can prove, then it is like asking a hyena to take care of the sheep," he added.

The former Jubilee Party Secretary General further claimed that the police had arrested his close ally and associate, Steve Mwanga

He accused the police of trying to intimidate Mwanga and had even refused to release him on bail despite his being in a critical health condition.

Tuju further dared the police to arrest him if they held that he had provided false reports to the officers.

The sentiment came days after the DCI boss claimed that Tuju had been at his Karen home the whole time when he allegedly went missing.

Amin stated that the police would crack the whip on anyone who staged abductions in a bid to soil the name of the National Police Service and the DCI.