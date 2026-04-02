Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo toured Wajir County to assess the progress of key projects ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations set for June 1.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, on Thursday, April 2, toured Wajir County to assess the progress of key projects ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations set for June 1.

In a statement, Omollo, who also chairs the Steering Committee on National Celebrations, inspected ongoing works and noted that preparations were steadily advancing.

He revealed that construction of the main stadium had reached 28 percent completion, describing it as a promising start but stressing the urgency of accelerating the pace of work.

"We are satisfied with the progress made so far, but we must now move with greater speed to ensure that all works are completed within the set timelines. This is a national event, and it must be delivered to the highest standards," he said.

Omollo reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering a successful national event through a coordinated, multi-agency effort, adding that teams on the ground were working continuously to meet set targets.

"We have brought together all relevant agencies under one coordinated framework to ensure seamless delivery. Every aspect of these preparations is being closely monitored to guarantee quality, safety, and timely completion," he added.

Beyond the stadium, Omollo highlighted ongoing improvements in infrastructure, including the expansion and upgrade of Wajir International Airport, enhancement of road networks, tightening of security arrangements, and preparation of accommodation facilities to handle the expected influx of guests.

File image of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi among others at Wajir Stadium

Omollo further reiterated that the government’s strategy of rotating national celebrations across different regions was aimed at strengthening national unity while driving development in host counties.

"Taking national celebrations across the country is a deliberate policy to foster unity and ensure that every region benefits from national development. What we are seeing in Wajir is a clear demonstration of that commitment," he further said.

Omollo expressed confidence that all preparations would be completed in good time and encouraged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers for the national event.

"We are confident that Wajir will be ready. I want to invite all Kenyans to join us here on 1st June as we celebrate Madaraka Day together as one united nation," he assured.

Elsewhere, Omollo has issued an update on the upgrading of the 84-kilometre Kenol-Sagana-Marua road into a dual carriageway.

In a statement on Thursday, he said the first lot of the project from Kenol to Sagana has largely been completed and is open to traffic.

Omollo noted that the second lot from Sagana to Marua is progressing well, and construction works are ongoing at the Marua Interchange and key sections through Karatina town.

The upgrade includes grade-separated interchanges at Makutano and Marua, pedestrian footbridges, street lighting and boda boda sheds to support other road users.

"Lot 1 (Kenol–Sagana, 48 km) is largely complete and open to traffic, featuring major bridges over the Saba Saba, Tana and Rwamuthambi rivers. Lot 2 (Sagana–Marua, 36 km) is progressing well, with work ongoing at the Marua Interchange and key sections through Karatina town,” read the statement.

Omollo highlighted the economic impact of the project, noting that it will boost trade, travel and regional connectivity.

The project, which is implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), is transforming the route from a single two-lane road into a high-capacity four-lane dual carriageway.

"Kenya's strategic position as a key transit corridor into the East African hinterland underscores the importance of modern, efficient road networks and the upgrade of the 84-kilometre Kenol–Sagana–Marua Dual Carriageway is a clear example of this vision in action," he added.