Editor's Review Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, on Thursday, April 2 evening, visited comedian Sammy Kioko at Nairobi West Hospital.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, on Thursday, April 2 evening, visited comedian Sammy Kioko at Nairobi West Hospital.

In a statement via X, Kalonzo expressed solidarity with Kioko, saying the comedian is like a son to him.

“This evening, I visited Sammy Kioko at Nairobi West Hospital to stand with him and his family during this difficult time. Sammy is like a son to me, and I continue to pray for his quick and full recovery,” he stated.

File image of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at Nairobi West Hospital.

Kalonzo also noted that he spoke to Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti over the incident that led to Kioko being injured.

According to Kalonzo, Governor Ndeti is deeply concerned about the incident and keen to ensure Kioko gets justice.

“I also spoke with Governor Wavinya Ndeti, who is deeply concerned by this unfortunate incident and is keen to ensure that the matter is handled fairly and transparently,” said Kalonzo.

File image of Kalonzo Musyoka with Sammy Kioko at Nairobi West Hospital.

The former vice president further called for restraint from all parties, urging that the situation be approached with calmness.

“My hope and prayer are that this issue will now proceed with calm, sobriety, and a clear focus on the facts, so that Sammy can heal in peace and the truth can emerge without unnecessary distraction,” Kalonzo added.

The Wiper leader emphasized that Kioko’s well-being and the dignity of his family should remain the top priority.

Kioko was manhandled and arrested during a protest at the County Government headquarters on Tuesday, March 31.

File image of Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe with Sammy Kioko.

The comedian was demanding that the county administration clears the Ksh19 million it owes Movata Designs when he was arrested.

Following the incident, Governor Ndeti condemned the events that led to Kioko’s arrest and hospitalization, urging calm as investigations and administrative processes continue.

"First and foremost, I express concern over the unfortunate incident that occurred in Machakos Town on 31st March, 2026. As a County Government, we do not condone violence in any form, and we urge all parties to exercise restraint and allow lawful and orderly processes to prevail," she said.

Ndeti also hosted Kioko’s sister, Maureen Mutua, and their parents at her residence to discuss the Ksh19 million owed to Movata Designs.

The Machakos Governor assured Maureen that her company will be paid the Ksh19 million pending balance.

“The director of Movata Designs, Maureen Mwende Mutua, visited my residence today, accompanied by her parents, to discuss her payments.

“We had an open and productive conversation, and I want to assure the public that Movata Designs will be paid as per the procedures in accordance with the established procedures,” she stated.