Editor's Review NPS explained that the unit will deliver a dedicated, intelligence-led approach to safeguarding the investment.

Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja, on Thursday, April 3, launched the Administration Police Service Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit - Del Monte Sector.

In a statement released by the National Police Service, Kanja established the unit in response to concerns raised during the Jukwaa la Usalama - Kiambu Chapter.

NPS stated that stakeholders requested more coordinated, responsive and community-centred security solutions.

"The newly established deployment is a strategic response designed to deliver a dedicated, intelligence-led approach to safeguarding the investment, employees, and the neighbouring community.

"It will enhance surveillance, strengthen rapid response, and ensure a sustained law enforcement presence in the area," the statement read in part.

A file image of IG Douglas Kanja, DIG Gilbert Masengeli and Del Monte Kenya MD Waye Cook during the launch of the CIPU - Del Monte Sector.



Deputy IG Gilbert Masengeli, who was also present at the launch, emphasised that investments such as Del Monte needed to be safeguarded through robust, well-coordinated measures.

Masengeli explained that securing the investment would not only protect the company’s operations but also secure the livelihoods that depend on them.

On his part, Wayne Cook, the Managing Director of Del Monte Kenya, welcomed the partnership with the NPS.

Cook stated that it was anchored on the principles of responsible, community-conscious policing, with a strong focus on safeguarding both the company’s operations and the surrounding communities.

IG Kanja and DIG Masengeli were accompanied by senior police officers, county commissioners from Kiambu and Murang'a, and county police commanders.

The Del Monte Kenya operates a 10,000 acre pinapple farm in Thika, Kiambu County, that extends into Murang'a County.

The farm has often faced security threats from thieves who trespass onto the farm and steal pineapples from the extensive pineapple plantation.