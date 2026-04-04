Editor's Review Pius Mwendwa will discharge the duties of the office of the Managing Director.

The Kenya Pipeline Company on Friday, April 3, announced that Pius Mwendwa will discharge the duties of Managing Director effective immediately.

KPC Board Chair Faith Bett explained that the decision was reached following the arrest and grilling of General Manager Joe Sang by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Sang is under probe by the DCI over the alleged importation of low-quality fuel.

Mwendwa had been serving as the General Manager-Finance at Kenya Pipeline and will handle the MD role pending the progress and outcome of the DCI inquiry.

"To ensure business continuity in the intervening period, Pius Mwendwa (GM-Finance) will discharge the duties of the office of the Managing Director," Bett wrote.

A file image of KPC acting Managing Director and General Manager - Finance.



The Board Chair stated that the board was monitoring the situation and is in communication with the relevant institutions to understand the nature and scope of the allegations.

She further assured the company's stakeholders, shareholders and the public that KPC operations are stable and were not affected by the investigations.

The Kenya Pipeline Board of Directors stated that it would provide guidance in due course.

Sang was among three leaders in the Energy sector picked up in a sting operation in the early morning hours of Friday, April 3.

Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) CEO Daniel Kiptoo, Petroleum Principal Secretary Liban Mohamed and Deputy Director of Petroleum Joseph Wafula were also arrested by the DCI officers.

The four were taken to the agency's headquarters along Kiambu Road for grilling. However, the PAS was released after he developed medical complications.

The four are accused of diverting a 60,00 metric tonne consignment destined for Angola to the Port of Mombasa under unclear circumstances.

Detectives from the DCI reportedly recovered Ksh100 million from the homes.