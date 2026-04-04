Editor's Review The fight caught the attention of the president, who placed Ksh2 million in support.

President William Ruto has weighed in on the anticipated fight between Mbavu Destroyer and Majembe, which will be going down Saturday, April 4.

For over two months, Kenyans have been treated to a spectacle of the two men from low-income neighbourhoods within the Nairobi metropolis.

Born Ferdinand Omondi, Mbavu will be taking on Portifas Odipo (Majembe) in a fight of two amateur boxers striving to launch their careers at the Kasarani Stadium Indoor Arena.

In a short clip posted on his official social media pages, Ruto reacted to the craze, wishing the boxers best of luck in the match.

The president went ahead to place monies for both boxers. He placed Ksh1 million to each.

"I wish them the best of luck. Let them go do their best in the fight. I place Ksh1 million for Majembe, and another Ksh1 million for Mbavu Destroyer," he said.

The duo is expected to take home goodies, including cash prize, after the fight.

A poster announcing the upcoming Majembe vs Mbavu Destroyer boxing match.

The hype of the match can be compared to that of Tanzanian boxer Karim Mandonga and Kenya's Daniel Wanyonyi early 2023.

The two clashed in a 10-round middleweight contest at the KICC on January 14, 2023, with Mandonga winning it.

The Tanzanian, popularly known as Mtu Kazi, seized control in the fifth round and sealed victory with a technical knockout.

Early in the bout, Wanyonyi appeared dominant, leading many to believe Mandonga would be overwhelmed.

However, the Tanzanian staged a comeback to win the non-title fight that preceded the main event.

Afterward, Mandonga credited his outspoken personality for paving the way to victory, claiming his opponent was unsettled by the hype surrounding him.

He expressed gratitude to the Tanzanian government for its support since his arrival in Nairobi, and to his family and fans for their encouragement.

Kenyans had earlier praised him for promoting the fight ahead of the big day.