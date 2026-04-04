Editor's Review The former president was urged to emulate his predecessors, the late Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki, who withdrew from politics after their retirement.

President William Ruto's allies continue to mount pressure on former president Uhuru Kenyatta, whom they want to keep away from politics and focus on his retirement.

The latest to go after Uhuru is Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot, who argues that Uhuru is out to sabotage the current president.

Speaking on Friday, April 3, at the graduation fete of boda boda operators from Kimasian Training Vocational College, the senator noted that Uhuru had come out of retirement to present himself as a progressive leader whose tenure was the best in Kenya's history.

Cheruiyot sought to quash that, arguing that Uhuru's tenure left Kenya in a mess which his successor is striving to correct.

The senator referenced the former president's recent remarks at a funeral where he suggested Kenyans erred by electing the current regime, asking them not to repeat the blunder again.

According to him, Uhuru's regime impacted Kenya's economy negatively.

"He said that Kenyans made a mistake. If there is a big mistake we ever did is electing him (Uhuru) for ten years. He left us with many debts. He should not pretend to be an angel," Cheruiyot said.

Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

The senator, who is also Senate's Majority Leader, went ahead to counsel Uhuru to honour his retirement and keep off politics.

He cited the apparent statesmanship of the deceased retired presidents Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi, who, according to him, went into retirement and allowed their successors to work without interference.

Cheruiyot noted that Moi, after his retirement in 2002, left politics and allowed Kibaki to serve, same as Kibaki, who after his retirement in 2013, withdrew from public life to allow Uhuru to serve.

"I want to tell the retired president, we have had other retired presidents in this country. The late Daniel Arap Moi was a retired president, for the years he lived after he left office, there is not time he engaged in politics that sabotaged Mwai Kibaki. He respected Kibaki. And when Kibaki left in 2013, he behaved like a retired president, and carried himself in accordance with the respect given to a former president. Why is Uhuru behaving otherwise? He should stay calm in his home, not to lecture us on how we made mistakes, as if he was an angel, yet there is a lot that happened in his term, and we chose to keep quiet," Cheruiyot added.

Uhuru has been engaging himself in politics, coming back to revive the Jubilee Party ahead of the 2027 vote.

He is believed to be backing the United Opposition in its mission to challenge Ruto's re-election.