Editor's Review More than 25,000 residents of Mageta Island are reaping the benefits of reliable electricity following the rollout of a solar-powered mini grid that has transformed essential services.

More than 25,000 residents of Mageta Island are reaping the benefits of reliable electricity following the rollout of a solar-powered mini grid that has transformed essential services.

The project, commissioned in 2024 by President William Ruto, is part of the government’s push to expand access to clean and sustainable energy in underserved regions.

The Ksh232 million Mageta Solar Mini Grid, implemented by the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC), was designed to connect at least 1,430 households.

While the initiative has significantly improved livelihoods across the island, some sections are yet to be fully connected due to access challenges encountered during construction.

Mageta Solar Mini Grid technician Nicholas Waga explained that efforts are already underway to address the gaps and ensure inclusivity across the island.

"When we were building the line, we were covering the entire island, but during the construction process there were some areas we could not access. However, this year we have a plan to extend electricity there as well, so that they too can benefit since they are part of the island," he said.

Despite the progress, the system still faces operational challenges, particularly during adverse weather.

On rainy days, the grid relies on a backup diesel generator alongside three lithium batteries to maintain power supply.

Even so, the impact on public services has been profound.

At Mageta Health Centre, access to electricity has significantly improved maternal healthcare services, eliminating the reliance on traditional birth attendants in emergency situations.

"When you arrive and find there is no one, you have to call a traditional birth attendant who knows how to deliver babies, and she comes to assist you here at the hospital. That was the problem before, but since electricity was brought in and more doctors were added, everything is now completely fine," a resident, Lilian Akoth, described the transformation at the facility.

File image of the Mageta Solar Mini Grid

The education sector has also seen notable improvements, with schools gaining access to solar power and digital learning tools.

"Our schools now have solar power systems. Mageta has become like a city this time; children can study, and computers have started being brought in," another resident said.

This comes days after Kenya Power issued a notice to customers across the country as it began rolling out a new electricity meter reading system.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 10, the company said the new technology would modernize how its teams captured meter readings, replacing the traditional manual process.

According to the company, the system worked by scanning the meter display rather than relying on staff to manually input numbers.

"Kenya Power has introduced an Optical Character Recognition (OCR) system for electricity meter reading.

"The OCR system allows our teams to scan meter displays directly, instead of manually typing meter numbers and readings. This improves the accuracy and efficiency of billing, helping ensure customers receive correct bills," the notice read.

Kenya Power noted that some challenges had emerged during the early stages of the nationwide rollout, particularly when meter readers were unable to access meters located inside locked premises or secured boxes.

"As the system is being rolled out across the country, we have noted that locked premises and meter boxes are the main challenge affecting meter reading," the notice added.

Because of this, the company asked customers to cooperate with staff when they visited homes or business premises to take meter readings.

"Customers are therefore kindly requested to allow our staff access to meters within their premises, including opening meter boxes where necessary," the notice continued.

Kenya Power reassured customers about safety and verification procedures when staff visited their premises to take readings.

"For your safety, all Kenya Power staff visiting customer premises will carry official identification cards with their staff number and national ID details. Customers can also verify anyone claiming to be a Kenya Power employee by dialling *977# and selecting the Jua for Sure option," the notice concluded.