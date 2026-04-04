Editor's Review Capt. Ruto was travelling with his family on Friday when the accident occurred.

Kenya Port Authority (KPA) chief executive officer, Captain William Ruto, is in mourning following the demise of his daughter.

In an official statement Saturday, April 4, KPA detailed the circumstances in which Ruto's family was involved in a road accident that cost the child's life.

According to the agency, Ruto was travelling with his family on Friday, April 3, when the accident occured.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that our Chief Executive Officer, Capt. William K. Ruto, was involved in a tragic road accident yesterday evening while traveling with his family," KPA said.

Whilst the rest of the family survived the accident with injuries, the young girl succumbed to her injuries.

"Regrettably, his daughter did not survive the accident. We extend our thoughts and deepest condolences to Capt. Ruto and his family during this time of immense grief. Capt. Ruto and the rest of his family are currently in stable condition and under close medical supervision. We wish them quick and full recovery," KPA added.

File image of KPA CEO Captain William Ruto.

To rescue them in the desperate moment were responders from the Mombasa and Taita Taveta county governments, who reinforced officers from KPA.

The agency thanked governors Abdulswamad Nassir and Andrew Mwadime for quickly deploying help at the scene.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Mombasa Governor H.E. Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir and Taita Taveta Governor H.E. Andrew Mwadime for their swift assistance and support following the accident. We also thank our staff, partners, stakeholders, and the general public for their continued support, patience and cooperation," KPA said.

Meanwhile, investigations were launched to establish the circumstances of the accident.

The family pleaded with the public for privacy as they come to terms with the tragedy.

"We are cooperating with the relevant authorities as they establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate and as more information becomes available. We respectfully request for the family’s privacy during this difficult time," KPA added.

Still on tragedies on the roads, 10 people were repoted to have lost their lives in a devastating crash along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway near Gilgil on Good Friday.

Gilgil Sub-County Commander Winston Mwakio, speaking on Saturday, April 4, confirmed that the victims died instantly when a matatu collided with a stationary trailer.

Initial reports show the accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. close to the Lake Oil bridge. The public service vehicle, registered under Likana Sacco, was traveling from Naivasha toward Nakuru.

According to Mwakio, only two passengers survived and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Photos from the scene revealed severe damage to the matatu’s front section, with the driver’s airbag deployed.

Police immediately opened investigations to determine the cause of the crash.

The wreckage was towed to the local station for inspection, while the bodies of the deceased taken to the mortuary for identification and post-mortem examinations