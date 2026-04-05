Editor's Review The Social Health Authority (SHA) has suspended 12 hospitals over fraudulent claims.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has suspended 12 hospitals over fraudulent claims.

Speaking on Saturday, April 4, in Garissa County, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the health facilities were suspended after they were flagged by forensic auditors.

The Health CS emphasized that he will protect resources meant for the treatment of Kenyans under the SHA scheme.

“These are hospitals, mainly private and public, that the system and SHA forensic auditors have flagged them as facilities that are involved in serious fraud.

“We will protect public resources meant for the treatment and healthcare of our citizens,” Duale stated.

File image of Health CS Aden Duale.

The suspended facilities include: Bungoma West Hospital, Baypharm Medical Center, Dawida Annex Hospital, Kerugoya Medical Center, and Raycos Health Center.

Others are; Calvary Hope Medical center, Shamberere Dispensary, Kurafa Medical center, Umoja Three Medical center, and Pro Elite Westlands and Specialist Hospital.

Further, CS Duale warned that political interference will not stop the crackdown on health facilities involved in fraudulent SHA claims.

He pointed out that 24 facilities are undergoing a forensic audit over suspected fraudulent claims.

“I want to tell the owners of these facilities that political parties will not help you, and so far, we have 24 facilities undergoing forensic audit. We have a duty, the men and women I work with at the Ministry of Health have firm instructions under the law to protect public resources," Duale added.

This comes months after SHA suspended 40 health facilities for alleged fraudulent activities targeting the authority.

In a gazette notice issued by the SHA Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Mwangangi, the authority said the facilities will be denied access to any benefits from SHA throughout the suspension period.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 48 (6) of the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, the Social Health Authority gives notice to the public of the suspension of the health facilities set out in the Schedule below.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Social Health Insurance Act, the health facilities set out in the Schedule shall not be entitled to any benefit from the Social Health Authority during the period of their suspension," the notice read.

Among the affected facilities are several in Homa Bay County, including Rachuonyo County Hospital, Kotiende Medical Centre, Nyatoto Health Centre, Queen Rivers Medical Centre, Archprime Medical Clinic Oyugis, and Torics Nursing Home.

In Nairobi, the suspended facilities included Salama Yard Medical Centre, Vebeneza Medical Centre-Tassia, ABM Specialized Hospital, Imara Healthcare Centre, Dolma Medical Center, Lengo Medical, St. Johns Hospital Ltd, Edris Premier Hospital Limited, Bristol Park Hospital Fedha, and Selacare Health Services.