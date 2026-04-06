Editor's Review "If you want to arrest me, come and see what will happen thereafter. Arrest Kasongo first."

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua, on Sunday, April 5, dared the officers from the Directorate of the Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest him over his comments on the imported oil scandal.

Speaking in Gatundu North, Gachagua responded to a letter from the DCI stating that it was looking into claims he made that President William Ruto demanded the Ksh500 million recovered in the probe.

The DCI further disclosed that it was examining the remarks the former Deputy President made in the Gikuyu language and whether they amount to hate speech, incitement, and ethnic contempt.

Gachagua challenged the investigative agency to arrest him, but asked if the DCI was ready for the aftermath.

"If you want to arrest me, Riggy G, come and see what will happen thereafter. You know where we live, Wamunyoro, Karen, and anywhere where we are," he stated.

A file image of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua.

The ex-DP warned that his arrest would cause national unrest. He stated that the people from the Mountain, and his newly found 'cousins', would not take the matter lightly.

"If they arrest us, won't you barricade the roads? Will Kenya be inhabitable? They should know that we now have support from my cousins from Ukambani, Kisii, and Kakamega. I have support from 10 million Kenyans, don't threaten me, my friend," he remarked.

Gachagua claimed that the information he relayed at the church was intel from some DCI officers who had whispered to him that the exhibit had been taken to the office of a top government official.

He sensationally claimed that President William Ruto was using the agency to intimidate and suppress his business rivals.

The DCP leader dared the DCI officers to arrest the President and the Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, first before they could even think of grilling him.

"Before you question me on anything, you must arrest CS Aden Duale over the theft of SHA funds and arrest Kasongo for killing Gen Zs and arraign him in court," he challenged them.

Gachagua further questioned why the police had not apprehended and arraigned in court the culprits who attacked him during several public functions, including at the Witima Church.

He remained unapologetic about the remarks he made in church. The ex-DP stated that he had the freedom of expression and would use it to expose government atrocities.

In the letter signed by J.K Maerete, the DCI accused Gachagua of intent to undermine public confidence in a key national law enforcement institution.

Marete rebutted the remarks as lacking any factual or evidentiary basis. He reiterated that any exhibits, evidence or information in the case were handled professionally.

He added that the DCI would not hesitate to take appropriate action where the law had been broken, irrespective of the status or position of any individual.

The DCI had recovered Ksh500 million after arresting former KPA Managing Director Joe Sang, former Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) CEO Daniel Kiptoo, former Petroleum Principal Secretary Liban Mohamed and Deputy Director of Petroleum Joseph Wafula.

The money was recovered from the suspects' homes. The four were arrested in connection with the importation of 68 million substandard fuel.

PS Liban, Kiptoo, and Sang had earlier resigned from their respective roles. Head of Public Service Felix Koskei added that Joel Mburu, Supply and Logistics Manager, was also under probe.