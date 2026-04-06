Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating two separate murder incidents reported in Siaya and Bungoma counties.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating two separate murder incidents reported in Siaya and Bungoma counties.

In a statement on Sunday, April 5, the DCI said three suspects are currently in custody, and crucial exhibits have already been secured.

In Siaya County, two male suspects were arrested after members of the public intercepted them while allegedly attempting to dump the body of an unidentified man along the Busia-Kisumu Highway near the Savanah area in Ugunja.

The suspects were subjected to mob injustice before police officers intervened and rescued them.

According to the DCI, the two suspects sustained injuries during the incident but were later treated and discharged.

"The duo, identified as Joseph Omondi (43) and Calisto Oyugi (38), were treated at Ambira Level 4 Hospital and later discharged. They remain in custody as investigations continue," the statement read.

Police also confirmed that the body of the deceased showed signs of trauma and has since been moved to a mortuary as efforts to identify him continue.

"The body of the deceased, an unidentified male adult aged about 45 years with a visible head injury, was moved to Ambira Level 4 Hospital mortuary pending identification and postmortem," the statement added.

Detectives recovered a white Toyota Vitz, registration number KCB 949N, believed to have been used in the incident.

File image of one of the suspects

In a separate case in Bungoma County, detectives based in Bungoma West arrested a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) serviceman linked to the murder of 45-year-old Wycliff Masasabi Wanambuko.

The incident reportedly occurred at a social joint in Wamono Centre.

The suspect, Corporal Moses Wamema Kirui of Lanet Barracks, was arrested on Saturday, April 4, and remains in custody as investigators piece together the events leading to the fatal incident.

Authorities say a key piece of evidence was recovered at the scene and is now part of the ongoing investigation.

"A blood-stained blue T-shirt believed to be linked to the incident was recovered and preserved as an exhibit, while the body of the deceased was moved to Bungoma County Hospital mortuary pending postmortem," the statement further read.

This comes days after DCI detectives arrested a 29-year-old lady in connection with trafficking bhang.

In a statement on Friday, April 3, DCI said the suspect identified as Winfred Nkatha was apprehended following an intelligence-led operation in Kilifi County.

According to the DCI, the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives working with police officers from Watamu Police Station raided a residential house along Mwatela Road and arrested the suspect.

"The arrest followed a targeted operation conducted by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) based in Malindi, working jointly with officers from Watamu Police Station. Acting on credible intelligence, the team raided a residential house along Mwatela Road, off the Watamu–Gede Road," DCI stated.

A thorough search of the house led to the recovery of eight sacks containing rolls of dry plant material wrapped in khaki paper, suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect and the recovered exhibits were escorted to Watamu Police Station, where weighing and sampling confirmed the haul at 255 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Ksh7.65 million.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reiterates its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and safeguarding communities from the harmful effects of narcotics, while urging members of the public to continue sharing information to support the fight against the vice," DCI added.