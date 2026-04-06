Editor's Review Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has appealed to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to formally sermon all Mt Kenya leaders if he is genuine about the region's unity.

Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has appealed to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to formally sermon all Mt Kenya leaders if he is genuine about the region's unity.

In a statement on Monday, April 6, Wamuchomba welcomed Uhuru’s Mt unity call but asked the former President to engage leaders from the region directly, rather than speaking during funerals.

“Your call of unity in the Mountain is welcome, but with who? Wamunyoro? Ok, if you mean it, don’t do this in funerals, sermon us officially,” said Wamuchomba.

At the same time, Wamuchomba asked Uhuru to urge former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to desist from body-shaming and disrespecting other leaders from Mt Kenya.

The UDA MP also asked Uhuru to stop Gachagua from allegedly spewing abuses in churches and inciting the region against other communities.

File image of Uhuru Kenyatta and Rigathi Gachagua.

“I’m looking forward to that sermon call from you. Calling the so-called ‘Itungati’ and ‘betrayers’ to a unity forum.

“But before the call, sir, kindly ask Gachagua to stop body shaming his brothers from Mt Kenya, calling them Sapranos, it’s not manly to do so,” she stated.

Further, the Githunguri MP claimed that Uhuru left Mt Kenya leaders in the cold during his final years in office.

She said that the politicians eventually aligned with President William Ruto, whom she says embraced them politically.

“During the last years of your presidency, you were advised to block your siblings; we were a bother to you. You blocked us, left us in the cold, without political direction. Eventually, we found a friend called William Ruto, who embraced us truly,” Wamuchomba said.

On Wednesday April 1 during the burial of former Senator Daniel Karaba in Kirinyaga County, Uhuru said the Mt Kenya people are calling for unity.

“From what I am hearing, the ground is saying it wants a united people. I'm also listening to the ground, and it is calling for unity,” said Uhuru.

The retired President cautioned the region against being duped by politicians with sweet rhetoric.

Uhuru advised the region to be vigilant as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

“Pick leaders who will advise you, tell you the truth, because there is no other way this country will develop,” Uhuru added.