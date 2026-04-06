Editor's Review Keter told Ruto to spare Kenyans the rhetoric and reminded him that 'wantam' was inevitable.

Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament (MP) Afred Keter has laughed off President William Ruto's pledge to fight oil cartels in the wake of the subsidised fuel import scandal.

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 5, Keter claimed that Ruto only went after the perpetrators of the scandal because they did not involve him.

He argued that the arrests had nothing to do with the fight against corruption or protecting Kenyans from exploitation.

"You mean you want us to believe that the reason you are fighting against the cartels in the oil industry is that you are against corruption?

"Please spare us the rhetoric! You only fight corruption that you are not involved in!" Keter reiterated.





A file image of Former Nani Hills MP Alfred Keter

Keter referred to the Head of State as an outgoing president and maintained that Ruto serving only for one term was inevitable.

His sentiments reiterated claims by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who alleged that the arrests were a case of the big fish punishing small fish for trying to undercut him in a lucrative deal.

During his address at a church service in Narok, Ruto declared that the cartels in the oil industry would face the full force of the law for trying to exploit Kenyans.

He claimed that the cartels had created an artificial shortage so that they would import tonnes of substandard fuel and sell it to Kenya at expensive rates.

The Commander in Chief reiterated that his administration would deal with the oil cartels firmly, decisively and conclusively as it did with those in the sugar, fertiliser, and coffee sectors.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday, April 3, arrested senior government officials in the energy sector in connection with the oil import scandal.

Former KPA Managing Director Joe Sang, former Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) CEO Daniel Kiptoo, former Petroleum Principal Secretary Liban Mohamed and Deputy Director of Petroleum Joseph Wafula were grilled at the DCI headquarters.

The detectives also recovered a total of Ksh500 million in cash after raiding the homes of the four. Sang, Kiptoo and Mohamed have since resigned from their respective roles.

DCI negated claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that the KSh500 exhibit from the case was allegedly handed over to President Ruto.

The agency further threatened to arrest Gachagua over the claims he made and the violation of the National Cohesion principles.