Editor's Review Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has lauded content creator Oga Obinna following the success of the much-talked-about Majembe vs Mbavu Destroyer fight.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has lauded content creator Oga Obinna following the success of the much-talked-about Majembe vs Mbavu Destroyer fight.

In a statement on Monday, April 6, the MP commended Obinna for using his platform not only for entertainment but also as a tool for empowerment.

"Today I celebrate a true game changer, Oga Obinna. In a time when opportunities are scarce and many young people are searching for a breakthrough, you chose to become the bridge. You are not just entertaining the nation, you are actively building it," he said.

Babu went on to emphasize the significance of the platform created by Obinna, noting that it goes beyond competition and speaks to visibility and opportunity for overlooked talent.

"Through your platform, you have shown that talent matters. By uplifting individuals like Majembe and Mbavu Destroyer, you proved that it’s never just about winning, it’s about being seen, being heard, and being given a chance. That kind of impact changes lives," he added.

Babu further praised Obinna’s dedication to youth empowerment, pointing to his ability to identify and nurture potential as one of his most admirable qualities.

"Your commitment to empowering the youth, creating opportunities, and recognizing potential where others may overlook it is truly inspiring. Add to that your academic excellence, graduating with first-class honors, and it’s clear, you are a powerhouse of knowledge, vision, and purpose," he further said.

File image of Majembe and Oga Obinna

Babu called for more individuals to emulate Obinna’s approach, stressing the need for action-driven leadership in shaping the country’s future.

"Kenya needs more people like you, people who don’t just talk about change but actively create it. Thank you for believing in talent. Thank you for opening doors. Thank you for inspiring a generation," he concluded.

This comes barely a day after Obinna threatened to beat Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service Geoffrey Mosiria after he alleged that the boxing match was scripted.

In a video shared on Sunday, April 5, Obinna called out Mosiria for allegedly spreading fake accusations online.

He accused Mosiria of dishonesty, claiming that the Nairobi CEC had reached out to him for a ticket, but he turned him down, describing him as a clout chaser.

"Mosiria, I have seen your video, sometimes before you blubber, just stop and think. It’s not illegal to think and tell people the truth. Tell them you asked me for a ticket and I declined because I know you are a time waster and a clout chaser," he stated.

Obinna threatened to look for Mosiria and give him a beating following the fake accusations he made.

XWhen someone is doing something amazing for society, and the youth give flowers when it's due, will it hurt you? Stop just being a hater, I will look for you and beat you up, bro. I won’t take this lightly, don’t bring me your nonsense, I will beat you," he added.

Mosiria, in a post on X, claimed that the match between Mbavu Destroyer and Majembe was choreographed by Obinna and designed to set up a rematch.

"The entire boxing match was scripted by Obina, and that is why they created propaganda to keep me out of it," he claimed.

The Nairobi County official went on to allege that he had secured Mbavu Destroyer professional boxing trainers but the plan did not materialize due to disagreements that arose during the process.

"The entire thing witnessed today is a scheme to con innocent Kenyans who have been waiting to watch real boxing for a long time, only to end up watching a scripted event. That is why I chose not to attend," he added.