Editor's Review According to their lawyers, the three former government officials were set free on Monday, April 6, on police bail.

Former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo, and ex-Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang have been released from police custody.

According to their lawyers, the three former government officials were set free on Monday, April 6, on police bail.

The trio was freed after being held over an ongoing investigation into an alleged Ksh4.8 billion fuel importation scandal.

According to their lawyer, the suspects acted within the law and were implementing official directives arising from a National Security Council committee meeting held on March 9.

The meeting reportedly recommended the importation of petrol to cushion the country against supply disruptions caused by the Middle East crisis.

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It remains unclear whether the three will face charges.

Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters have so far recorded statements from at least 20 individuals in connection with the matter.

Among those questioned is a director of One Petroleum Limited, who is alleged to have imported approximately 68 million litres of petrol under the controversial arrangement.

This comes a day after Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi broke his silence on the scandal.

In a statement on Sunday, April 5, he acknowledged the recent shake-up within the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

Wandayi moved to reassure Kenyans that the government had taken decisive action to contain the situation and protect public interest amid investigations into the controversial fuel shipments.

"The government wishes to assure the public that the situation is under control. When full information about the fuel shipment that is the subject of investigations emerged, we stopped the delivery of a second cargo under similar circumstances, thus protecting and securing public interest," he said.

File image of oil tankers at the Port of Mombasa

Wandayi further noted that the country’s fuel supply remains stable despite the unfolding controversy.

He also defended the government-to-government fuel import framework, noting that it continues to shield Kenyans from global shocks.

"We further wish to reassure the public that there are sufficient stocks of petroleum products to meet current demand. We reiterate the government's commitment to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of quality petroleum products for both Kenya and regional markets.

"The G-to-G fuel procurement framework, which has cushioned Kenyans against immediate shocks arising from the situation in the Gulf, remains stable and resilient," he added.

At the same time, Wandayi revealed that the ministry launched internal measures aimed at strengthening oversight and preventing similar issues in the future.

"The Ministry has initiated a comprehensive internal review of petroleum products management systems and processes. This measure is aimed at reinforcing transparency, safeguarding quality, and ensuring the continued integrity of the supply chain," he explained.

Wandayi added that collaboration with other agencies is ongoing to maintain stability within the sector.

"The Ministry continues to work closely with relevant agencies to maintain oversight and operational stability within the sector," he further said.

Wandayi also issued a warning to individuals and groups seeking to exploit the situation for profit.

"The Ministry reaffirms that there will be no tolerance for cartels, profiteers, or extortionists seeking to exploit the uncertainty arising from the conflict in the Middle East for personal gain at the expense of the public," he stated.