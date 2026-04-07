Editor's Review KICD has directed all public senior school principals to submit Grade 10 enrolment and textbook data to facilitate the second phase of textbook distribution.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has directed all public senior school principals to submit Grade 10 enrolment and textbook data to facilitate the second phase of textbook distribution.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 7, KICD CEO Charles Ong’ondo said the institute has completed the first phase of distributing Grade 10 textbooks, guided by the data initially provided by the Ministry of Education.

The KICD CEO noted that the institute is now seeking to verify the current number of Grade 10 learners in every public senior school by the end of the first term of 2026.

“The Institute is seeking to confirm the Grade 10 student enrolment data in every public Senior School by the end of First Term 2026 in terms of numbers of learners taking various subjects,” read the statement in part.

According to KICD, the updated information will inform the second phase of distribution, with the goal of achieving a one-to-one textbook-to-learner ratio across all subjects.

File image of KICD CEO Prof. Charles Ong’ondo.

“This will inform the second phase of distribution of Grade 10 textbooks in order to ensure that all learners have received textbooks in all subjects on a One - to - One ratio as per Government Policy,” Ong’ondo stated.

He ordered all Principals of Public Senior Schools to submit the current number of Grade 10 learners by subject and the textbooks received per subject by Friday, April 10, 2026.

The senior school principals can submit the required details to KICD via https://forms.office.com/r/MqThQtBxQh.

Further, Ong’ondo urged schools that require assistance, have yet to receive textbooks, or have received excess copies to contact the institute for support.

This comes months after KICD released the official list of approved Grade 10 textbooks.

According to a notice issued on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the approved books cover all pathways offered at Senior School, including Arts and Sports Science, Social Sciences, Humanities and Business Studies, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Applied Sciences and Technical Studies.

KICD explained that Senior School represents the fourth level of basic education and comes after Pre-Primary, Primary, and Junior School, with a strong focus on learner choice, interests, and career pathways.

"Senior School is the fourth level of Basic Education in the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) that learners shall proceed to after the Pre-Primary School, Primary School, and Junior School levels.

"The essence of Senior School is to offer learners a pre-tertiary/university/pre-career experience in which the learners have an opportunity to choose pathways and tracks where they shall have demonstrated interest and/or potential at the earlier levels," the notice read.