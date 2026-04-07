Editor's Review "Should professional investigations place responsibility on their actions, then there must be no sacred cows."

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Tuesday, April 7, stated that it would not protect Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi if he is found culpable in the fuel scandal.





In a statement by ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga, he condemned the crucifixion of CS Wandayi and his Trade counterpart Lee Kinyanjui by the public over the scandal.





Oburu stressed that linking the two CSs to the scandal before the findings of the investigations was a premature judgment.





However, he stated that if the probe revealed that either of the two was involved, then ODM would not defend even one of its own.





The Orange party leader added that ODM takes the firm and unequivocal position that every public officer found culpable, regardless of their rank, office, or political persuasion, must be held fully accountable.





A file image of ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga with CS Opiyo Wandayi







"Attempts at public lynching of cabinet secretaries Lee Kinyanjui and Opiyo Wandayi, who are not accounting officers, as some leaders are attempting, will only derail the investigations and politicise the scam.





"However, should professional investigations place responsibility on their actions, then there must be no sacred cows," the statement read in part.





The Siaya Senator explained that fighting corruption was among the 10-point agenda that informed the deal between President William Ruto and the late Raila Odinga.





He commended President Ruto for the actions taken, including not sparing some of the people involved, despite them belonging to his ethnic community.





"We further commend His Excellency the President for ensuring that these investigations proceed in a professional, expeditious, and transparent manner, free from interference or favouritism," Oburu stated.





Oburu stated that ODM was profoundly outraged by the unfolding of the scandal, terming it a worrying culture of impunity and exploitation of public resources.





"At a time when Kenyans are grappling with a high cost of living, any abuse of the petroleum sector - so central to our economy and daily life is both unacceptable and deeply offensive to the public conscience," the statement continued.





The ODM party leader lauded the investigative authorities for their swift action in initiating inquiries into this matter.





He urged Kenyans to close ranks and support the full and unapologetic slaying of the dragon of graft.





Oburu further advised political leaders not to use the scandal to score points through public rallies, pressers and name-calling, but encourage and create room for full and impartial investigation and subject the culprits to justice.





His sentiments come amid rising pressure for Wandayi and Kinyanjui to resign. Kenyans argued that the two should equally take responsibility for the scandal, which cost taxpayers Ksh2 billion.





Former Petroleum Principal Secretary Liban Mohame,d KPA Managing Director Joe Sang, and former Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) CEO Daniel Kiptoo were arrested in connection with the scandal.





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) also recovered Ksh500 million after raiding the homes of the four suspects.