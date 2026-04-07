Editor's Review Wandayi claimed that Kenyans would have to pay Ksh14 more per litre for the imported fuel.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi on Tuesday, April 7, revealed that One Petroleum Ltd. is the company behind the importation of the fuel in the exposed scandal.





Wandayi revealed that the firm imported 60,000 metric tonnes of Super Petrol outside the government-to-government framework with the intention to sell in the local market.





He stated that the firm bought the consignment at Ksh198,000 per metric tonne, which was Ksh58,000 more than the price under the G-to-G arrangement.





The CS explained that the extrapolated costs would lead to an increase in fuel pump prices in the Kenyan market.





"This consignment is priced at KSh 198,000 per metric tonne, compared to KSh 140,000 per metric tonne under the G-to-G arrangement, an increase of KSh 58,000 per metric tonne, which would result in an approximate rise of Ksh14 per litre in pump prices on this consignment alone," the statement read in part.





A file image of a fuel tanker at the Port of Mombasa.



Consequently, Wandayi directed One Petroleum Ltd. to immediately withdraw all invoices issued to Oil Marketing Companies and raise credit notes.





He further instructed the OMCs not to pay the invoices nor uplift the petroleum products from the condemned consignment.





The firm has also been ordered to withdraw the overpriced fuel from the Kenyan market. The CS issued further directives to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).





"One Petroleum Ltd is directed to exit its product from Kenya as soon as possible. EPRA is directed to subsequently exclude this product from the monthly computation of petroleum product costs," the Energy CS announced.





Wandayi assured Kenyans that the Government would remain vigilant to ensure that no individual, company, or stakeholder engages in artificial shortages or unjustified price increases.





He reaffirmed the state's commitment to upholding the integrity of fuel supply under the Government-negotiated G-to-G framework and to honouring its contractual obligations.





He further assured all stakeholders, both international and domestic, of its continued resolve to safeguard stability. transparency, and accountability in the petroleum supply chain.





The CS's statement comes after top leaders in the energy sector were arrested over the importation of sub-standard fuel at high costs.





Motorists in some parts of the country revealed that some filling stations were charging north of Ksh230 per litre of fuel.





The stations claimed that the price hike was occasioned by a fuel shortage in the country.