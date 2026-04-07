Editor's Review "Unless you want to investigate yourself, you must step aside."

DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday. March 7, asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Boss Amin Mohamed, to resign over the imported fuel scandal.

Speaking at Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Gachagua sensationally claimed that the fuel importation was approved by the National Security Advisory Committee, of which the DCI Boss is a member.

He stated that the NSAC should have been investigated, and since Amin could not investigate himself, he should step aside.

"It turns out that NSAC approved the fuel import deal, and he sits in that Committee, so who will investigate him? They are the ones who approved the scandal.

"Unless you want to investigate yourself, you must step aside because you cannot probe that matter," Gachagua reiterated.

A file image of former DP Rigathi Gachagua during a rally.



The former Deputy President further lashed out at the DCI boss for threatening to take action against him for claiming that Ksh500 million recovered from the suspects in the scandal was given to President William Ruto.

He argued that he had not done anything wrong to warrant an arrest by the DCI since he was only demanding accountability.

"We ask the DCI boss to explain in an inventory how much was recovered from each home and state clearly where the money is. Is it safe? Has it been recorded in the OB? Is the money safe, and is it in your custody?" Gachagua posed.

The DCP presidential hopeful claimed that at least Ksh3 billion was looted from public coffers daily.

He urged that the time was ripe to hold leaders accountable lest the country plunge into a financial crisis.

Gachagua spoke as he formally launched DCP's candidate in the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary by-elections.

He handed Vincent Kibet Rotich the party certificate. Rotich promised to deliver victory for the Gachagua-led party, handing it its first parliamentary seat.

Rotich will square it out with UDA's David Kipang' Keter. The seat fell vacant following the passing of the late Johana Ng'eno, who died in a helicopter crash in March.