Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of ten counties, including Nairobi and Mombasa, on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of ten counties on Thursday, April 9.

In a notice on Wednesday, April 8, the company said the outages will run between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in most areas, with a few locations starting slightly later at 9:00 a.m.

In Nairobi, part of Parklands will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Part of General Mathenge, Part of Ring Road, Suswa Road, Kusi Lane, Part of 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th Parklands, Part of Mpaka Road, Part of Wangapala Road, Ngao Road, Eldamaravin Road and all adjacent customers.

Umoja 2 will be affected from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including St. Veronica Catholic Church, Face to Face Pub, Ahero Pub, Umoja 2 Zone 8, Tumaini School, Kifaru School and nearby customers.

In Kajiado County, Kitengela will face a full-day outage from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Ideal Area, Bonito Estate, Church Road, Temple Area, Danka, Stage 3, Maasai Flowers, Acacia Paradise, Guango, KISC, Pazuri Estate, Olerai, Acacia Crest School, Optiven Area, Chief Muntunkei Area, Marvel Green, and Enkacity Resort.

Kwa Mama Ngina, Carnation Flowers, Lake Oil, CSI Ministry, Ostrich Farm, Isinya Feeds, Archem, Sucose Hospital, Kajiado East Technical, Antiloq, Maz International, Backbone, Surge Energy, Top Tank, Rubis Kisaju, Zenith Engineering, Tophon, Imara Steel and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Kisii County, outages will affect Keroka Town, Ichuni and Nyanturago from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including Keroka Hill Top Hotel, St. Charles Lwanga, Ichuni Girls, St. James Ichuni Secondary, Keroka TTC, Nyanturago Secondary, Nyamasibi Market, Masisi Secondary, Hotel Ya Abuga, Matibo Secondary, Hema Chitago Secondary and Nyamagesa Secondary.

Nyangweta, Etago and Ekona areas will also be affected during the same hours, including Kenyenya Primary, Nyangweta SDA Secondary, Etago Market, Nyansembe, Nyakeyo, Suguta, Moticho, Engou, Nyabera, Nyamaiya, Ekona, Mogenda, Ochodororo, Maroon and surrounding customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Nyeri County, power will be interrupted in Thangathi and Kiuu areas from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Ithanji, Gataro, Kiuu, Gitino, Mbugwa, Nguyoini, Ujamaa, Maseno and all nearby customers

In Kiambu County, Kibichoi and Komothai areas will experience outages between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., affecting Marige, Komothai Boys, Kibichoi Shops, Komothai Girls, Githioro Shops, Gathugu, Kigumo Shops, Gathiruini Shops and adjacent customers.

In Kitui County, the outage will affect Migwani, Musuani and Kyamboo areas from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including Musuani, Thokoa, Kwa Soo, Kea, Nzauni Primary, Nguuni Hills, Kabemba Primary, Migwani, Kyamboo, Itumbi, Itoloni Borehole, Nzeluni, Mwanzilu, Part of Kwasiku and surrounding customers.

In the Coast region, outages will affect several counties, including Mombasa County where Nyali, VOK and Bombolulu areas will be without power from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Ores Estate, Nyali Plaza, Oshwal, Enclave, Beach Road, Salama Estate, Simba Estate, Kisumu Ndogo, Frere Town, Makaburini, Fair Deal, Nature Waters, Harambee Estate, and Kongowea Primary.

Other affected areas are Mohammed Ali Offices, Kilima Road, Maweni, Kongowea, VOK, Old Mugoya, Ziwa La Ngombe, Bombolulu, Bungoni, Sheikh Khalifa Area, Yasmin Waters, Bombolulu Workshop, Double Laundry, Bandari Quarters, Marianist Catholic Church and Hakika Flats.

In Kilifi County, Kakoneni and Jilore will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including Jilore, Kakoneni Market, Kakoneni Girls and Sosoni.

In Mariakani, parts of Mariakani Town, Mariakani Sub-County Hospital, Kenya Police, Catholic Church, Miracle Area, Mariakani Law Courts, KARI, Veterinary Offices, Mariakani Weighbridge, Barracks and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Tana River County, parts of Masalani Town will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., while in Taita Taveta County, outages will affect Sikujua, Mwakingali, Tausa, Ndome, Ndile, Lukasinyi, Salaita and Mlundinyi areas within the same time frame.