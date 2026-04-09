Editor's Review The Kenya Police Service (KPS) has announced temporary traffic disruptions within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) on Thursday, April 9.

The Kenya Police Service (KPS) has announced temporary traffic disruptions within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) on Thursday, April 9.

In a traffic advisory, KPS explained that the disruptions are necessary to facilitate two high-profile events taking place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and City Hall.

The events include the Africa Urban Forum being held at KICC and a historic address by President William Ruto to the Nairobi County Assembly.

“We wish to inform the public of temporary traffic disruptions within the Central Business District (CBD) today, Thursday, April 9, 2026.

“These disruptions are necessary to facilitate two high-profile events occurring in close proximity: the Africa Urban Forum at KICC and the subsequent historic address by H.E. President William Ruto to the Nairobi County Assembly at City Hall,” read part of the advisory.

File image of the City Hall way and Parliament round about.

KPS noted that City Hall Way, sections of Wabera Street adjacent to City Hall, and the Supreme Court / Parliament Roundabout will be closed due to the shared security perimeter of these venues.

Further, the service advised motorists to seek alternative routes and comply with directions issued by traffic police officers deployed in the affected areas.

“We urge motorists to use alternative routes and follow the directions of traffic officers on site. We regret any inconvenience caused,” KPS added.

The African Urban Forum (AUF), which began on Wednesday, April 8, at KICC, will run until Friday, April 10.

This year’s theme is Adequate Housing for All: Advancing Socio-economic and Environmental Transformation towards the realization of Agenda 2063.

AUF is a continental platform established by the African Union to facilitate dialogue and coordination on sustainable urbanization and human settlements in Africa.

The forum brings together political leaders, policymakers, local and regional governments, development partners, and other relevant stakeholders to discuss Africa’s urban challenges and opportunities.

The first AUF forum was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 4th to 6th September 2024.