Editor's Review Police officers have recovered four illegal firearms during an intelligence-led operation in Isiolo County.

Police officers have recovered four illegal firearms during an intelligence-led operation in Isiolo County.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the operation, which involved other security agencies, was conducted on Monday, April 6.

The security operation was carried out in the Lowangila and Ariemet areas of Isiolo County.

“Police officers, working collaboratively with other security agencies in a multi-agency approach, yesterday successfully recovered four firearms during a meticulous intelligence-led operation conducted in the Lowangila and Ariemet areas of Isiolo County,” NPS stated.

Firearms recovered during the operation include two G3 rifles, one M16 rifle, and one AK-47 rifle.

File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen with IG Douglas Kanja and DIG Eliud Lagat.

The police officers also recovered four magazines and ammunition during the meticulously planned operation.

The four recovered firearms have been documented and secured pending further police action.

Meanwhile, NPS has called on members of the public to support the security operations by sharing information on illegal firearms and criminal activities.

“The National Police Service urges members of the public to continue supporting security efforts by sharing information on illegal firearms and criminal activities via the toll-free numbers 999 and 911, or anonymously through #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203 / WhatsApp 0709 570 000,” NPS added.

The recovery of the firearms comes weeks after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen declared several areas across Isiolo, Meru and Laikipia counties as security-disturbed and dangerous zones.

CS Murkomen explained that the move is aimed at restoring order and enabling security agencies to conduct intensive operations in the listed areas.

"We have declared parts of Laikipia, Meru, and Isiolo counties as security-disturbed and dangerous to facilitate a major security operation to weed out perpetrators of recent incidents of criminal activities in the areas," he stated.

The declaration covers Laikipia North, including Mugogo Forest and areas such as Mugogodo, Sicku, Makuriani, and Doldol.

In Meru County, the operation targets Tigania East Sub-county, including Mlima Rasta and Mlima Lombolio in Kamberia Sub-location, the Mworontoi Belt in Gambela Sub-location, and parts of Nyambene Game Reserve in Kisima and Chumviere sub-locations.

Additional areas in Meru include Igembe North Sub-county, specifically the Ngatho Dam area in Antuambui Sub-location.

In Isiolo County, the affected zones include parts of Isiolo North Sub-county, such as Sarova Game Reserve in Manyatta Zebra Sub-location, Lowarengishu Hills in Eremet Sub-location, Mutunyi Hills, and Loruku Hills in Loruku Sub-location.

Murkomen noted that the operation builds on earlier security reinforcements deployed in the region.

"This operation, which also involves a mop-up of illegal firearms, follows our earlier deployment of 400 additional police officers to reinforce the officers on the ground, among other measures," he added.