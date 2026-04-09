Editor's Review Gachagua warned ODM that Ruto had deployed state machinery to capture all ODM seats.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua, on Thursday, April 9, advised ODM to make sure that they insist on party zoning before entering into any agreement with UDA.

Speaking in Laikipia County, Gachagua warned ODM that President William Ruto would most likely swallow the ODM party if they allowed him to field UDA candidates in perceived strongholds.

The former Deputy President argued that ODM could potentially lose all its seats if its leaders ignored his counsel.

"ODM must be very clear that before they proceed on any agreement with William Ruto, they must agree on zoning. Areas that are predominantly dominated by ODM must be left for ODM only," he stated,

Gachagua sensationally claimed that Ruto was prepared to use state resources and machinery to win seats in the ODM hotbeds.

He stated that the President was using Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo to do the 'dirty job'.

A file image of former DP Rigathi Gachagua.



"He has organised PS Omollo to sponsor candidates in the whole of Nyanza against ODM. They will be sponsored on UDA, be funded by the state, and backed by goons," the DCP Leader stated.

Ruto's former Number Two revealed that even in the United Position, they would use zoning.

"For our people here, we have agreed that Laikipia is a DCP Zone; Governor, Senator, Woman Rep and all the 20 MCAs," the Former DP reiterated.

He reaffirmed his commitment to unseat all leaders elected under the ruling party in the Mount Kenya region.

Gachagua's sentiments came in the wake of divided opinions among ODM leaders about zoning.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has insisted that only ODM candidates should be allowed to run in the Orange Party's traditional strongholds.

However, Suba North lawmaker Millie Odhiambo and Langata's Jalang'o opined that zoning would only kill fair competition.

The two leaders noted that any leader who wants to contest should square it out with other candidates on the ballot.