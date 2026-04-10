Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that the construction of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road overpass is in its final stages.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road overpass.

In a statement on Friday, April 10, PS Omollo said the project is currently in its final stages of construction.

PS Omollo noted that finishing works are underway, which include the installation of guard rails, street lighting, and other critical safety features.

He also said the contractor of the project is progressing with structural and ancillary works, with completion expected within the next two months.

“As part of the ongoing elevation of critical infrastructure in Nairobi to match its stature as a Capital City, the Junction Mall Flyover, also known as the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road overpass, is nearing completion,” said the Interior PS.

File image of the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road overpass.

PS Omollo also highlighted that the overpass, which is located at the intersection of Ngong Road, Naivasha Road, and Kingara Road, is designed to unlock persistent traffic bottlenecks.

According to the Interior PS, the overpass will cut travel time from Ngong Town to Nairobi CBD to approximately 25 minutes.

“The flyover is expected to significantly ease congestion, cutting travel time from Ngong Town to the CBD from hours to approximately 25 minutes and restoring efficiency along this vital corridor,” he stated.

Further, PS Omollo said the overpass features a modern architectural design with aesthetic steel deck girders supported by distinctive V-shaped piers.

It also integrates Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) infrastructure, including cycle lanes, pedestrian walkways, and improved urban lighting, ensuring both functionality and inclusivity.

This comes days after PS Omollo announced that the newly completed Ngong-Suswa highway is now fully operational.

In a statement on Monday, April 6, he said the approximately 70-kilometre tarmac road provides a critical alternative to the often-congested Nairobi-Mai Mahiu Road.

Omollo outlined how the highway will ease movement across multiple counties and improve travel efficiency.

"The highway creates a direct and more efficient link from Ngong Town to Suswa, significantly reducing travel time for motorists heading to Narok, Bomet, and Kisii Counties as well as other parts of the larger Western Kenya," he said.

Omollo also highlighted the economic benefits already being realized along the corridor, particularly for farmers and traders.

"The highway is already unlocking significant economic opportunities along the corridor. Farmers and livestock traders in Kajiado County now enjoy faster and more reliable access to markets in Nairobi, enabling them to move produce and livestock more efficiently while reducing transport costs," he added.