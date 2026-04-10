Editor's Review Kenya Power has condemned an attack on one of its employees who was assaulted while carrying out official duties in Isiolo.

Kenya Power has condemned an attack on one of its employees who was assaulted while carrying out official duties in Isiolo.

In a statement on Thursday, April 9, the company said the incident involved a field officer working as a meter reader who was attacked while on assignment.

"Kenya Power strongly condemns the attack on one of our field officers, a meter reader, which occurred earlier today in Isiolo while he was on duty," the statement read.

Kenya Power confirmed that the employee suffered serious injuries during the attack and required urgent medical intervention.

"The employee sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Nairobi this afternoon for specialised treatment," the statement added.

Kenya Power revealed that the matter has already been reported to the relevant authorities, as investigations into the attack begin.

However, the company pointed out that this is not an isolated case, indicating a troubling pattern of hostility directed at its workers.

"While the matter has been reported to the authorities, we wish to note that this is sadly not an isolated incident. Some of our employees have previously been attacked while carrying out their duties," the statement further read.

Kenya Power stressed that such acts of violence not only endanger lives but also disrupt essential services.

File image of Kenya Power staff

This comes months after a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger was injured after being attacked by a rhino while on patrol duty.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, KWS acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and highlighted the quick response that helped stabilize the officer.

"This morning, one of our brave corporals was unfortunately injured by a rhino while on patrol. We responded swiftly, and with crucial support from Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, he was airlifted to Nairobi for medical attention," the statement read.

KWS extended its support to the injured ranger and reiterated its dedication to both personnel welfare and wildlife conservation.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family during this time. Kenya Wildlife Service remains deeply committed to the safety of our personnel and the protection of our wildlife," the statement concluded.

Days later on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, another ranger was attacked by a buffalo.

In a statement, KWS said the ranger and his colleague were on a routine patrol in the IPZ area of Tsavo West National Park when they came under attack by a lone buffalo.

The ranger sustained an injury on his left leg during the attack, but they escaped the situation after his colleague fired a warning shot at the buffalo.

The injured KWS ranger was quickly airlifted to St. Joseph Hospital for medical attention and is in stable condition.

KWS wished the ranger a swift recovery and underscored the daily dangers rangers face in the line of duty while protecting wildlife.

"Such moments are a powerful reminder that conservation is not just about protecting wildlife, it is also about the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of women and men in boots who risk their lives on the front lines,” KWS added.

"We wish him a quick recovery and invite you to stand in solidarity with all rangers who protect Kenya's natural heritage," the statement concluded.