Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has forecast rainfall across six regions this weekend.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has forecast rainfall across six regions this weekend.

In a weather update on Friday, April 10, the weatherman predicted that rainfall will be experienced in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the South Rift Valley, and the Southeastern Lowlands.

The Met department also said rainfall is expected in the Coast and Northeastern Kenya regions.

“Rainfall is expected to continue in some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the South Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Coast and Northeastern Kenya,” the forecast read in part.

According to the weatherman, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley will experience light rains in the mornings, followed by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the afternoons. In the evenings, showers are expected over a few places.

File image of heavy rainfall in Nairobi.

In the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, which includes Kiambu and Nairobi Counties, there will be a chance of rain in the morning over a few places, while afternoons and nights will experience moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, in the Coast region, rainfall is expected over a few areas in the mornings, followed by sunny intervals in the afternoons. The evenings will be partly cloudy during the period.

The forecast comes days after the Met Department announced continued rainfall across several parts of the country this week.

In a weather forecast on Tuesday, April 7, the weatherman said the rainfall will be particularly experienced in the Central Highlands, the South Rift Valley, the South-eastern Lowlands, Coastal, Western Kenya, and North-eastern Kenya regions.

“Rainfall is expected to continue in several parts of the country, particularly in: Central Highlands, South Rift Valley, South-eastern Lowlands, Coastal region, Western Kenya and North-eastern Kenya,” read the forecast in part.

At the same time, the Met Department predicted daytime temperatures of above 30°C in the Coast, South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern and North-western Kenya.

On the other hand, parts of the Central Highlands, Central Rift Valley, and near Mt. Kilimanjaro are expected to have cool nights of below 10°C.