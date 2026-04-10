Editor's Review Kenya Airways (KQ) has warned passengers of flight delays due to low visibility affecting operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

National Carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has warned passengers of flight delays due to low visibility affecting operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement on Friday, April 10, the airline said the disruption is affecting flight departures and arrivals at JKIA.

KQ noted that some of its flights have been diverted to the Moi International Airport in Mombasa as a precautionary measure

“We wish to inform our customers to expect some flight delays for departures and arrivals due to low visibility affecting operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO).

“Some of our flights have been diverted to Moi International Airport, Mombasa. Flight diversion is a necessary safety precaution to ensure the safety of all onboard and remains our highest priority,” read the statement in part.

File image of Kenya Airways planes at JKIA.

KQ noted that its teams are monitoring the situation and would resume normal operations once weather conditions at JKIA improve.

Further, the national carrier apologized to customers for the inconvenience caused by the disruption at JKIA.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate our customers' patience and understanding,” the airline added.

This comes a month after KQ warned passengers of flight delays after heavy overnight rains in Nairobi disrupted normal flight operations.

In a statement on Saturday, March 7, the airline said the intense rainfall affected some scheduled flights and forced several aircraft to divert from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Moi International Airport.

"The heavy overnight downpour in parts of Nairobi and its environs caused disruption to some of our scheduled flights. Due to the adverse weather conditions, some of our flights were also diverted to Mombasa.

“These disruptions have also affected some of our scheduled flights for today," the statement read.

Kenya Airways also cautioned passengers scheduled to depart from JKIA to expect possible changes to their travel plans as the airline works to restore normal operations.