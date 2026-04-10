Editor's Review Gachagua claimed that Ruto must have drunk 15 bottles of water because he was stressed.

Wiper Patriotic Front Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday, April 10, claimed that President William Ruto has lost sleep since his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, confronted him head-on.

Speaking in Masinga, Kalonzo claimed that Ruto could not fashion a response to the verbal jabs thrown at him by Gachagua during the memorial service of the late Ol Kalau MP David Kiaraho.

The former DP took no prisoners as he addressed Ruto about his impeachment, their fallout and claims by the President that he was a tribal leader.

"I would like to invite my brother, who is the spokesperson of his community. He looked Ruto in the eye and told him off; I don't think Ruto has slept since they met in Nyandarua," Kalonzo stated.

Gachagua gladly took the praises from Kalonzo and continued his attacks on the President. He began by damping down Ruto's sentiments during his speech.

A file image of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua

"After I asked the crowd to be respectful and allow him to address them, he became proud and started saying that he did not need anyone's permission to address Kenyans," he reiterated.

The DCP Leader stated that he was hell-bent on making Ruto's life in the Mountain region unbearable and would not even afford him even the smallest breathing space.

He maintained that the people of Mount Kenya were done with the Head of State and that they only attended his functions to pocket money dished out to mobilise the public.

"In the Mountain, we charge Ksh3,000 to attend his meetings, Ksh2,000 to clap, and another Ksh2,000 to smile and laugh at his jokes," Gachagua alleged.

The ex-DP claimed that despite the crowd being paid to cheer President Ruto, they openly celebrated him and recognised him as their leader when he was afforded a chance to address the crowd.

Gachagua added that Ruto, DP Kithure Kindiki, and other leaders present at the function were embarrassed by the people's show of support. He teased that the president must have had 15 bottles of water.

Many leaders have come out to condemn the political showdown that happened during the memorial service.

Gachagua and Methu were accused of disrespecting Ruto and the Presidency. Consequently, they were barred from attending the requiem mass and burial.