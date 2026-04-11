Editor's Review Murkomen defended PS Omollo, who termed the attack on Osotsi as 'unfortunate'.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, on Friday, April 10, expressed remorse over the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi by armed goons.

Omollo termed the incident unfortunate and conveyed best wishes to Osotsi, who is recovering in the hospital.

He assured the public that all the goons involved in the attack in Kisumu would face the full force of the law, including political leaders.

"It is unfortunate what happened to Hon. Osotsi. For sure, action is being taken, and I want to wish him well. Any leader who uses goons for criminal purposes must be held to account," Omollo reiterated.

The PS stated that the police and investigative authorities would do a thorough investigation into Osotsi's case and any other in the country. He asked the judiciary to step in to address the issue of goons

A file image of Governor James Orengo visiting Senator Godfrey Osotsi in the hospital.

"We expect impartiality from law enforcement agencies and judicial officers because it is not just enough for the police to apprehend. Beyond that, those in court must be able to take action once they have been satisfied with evidence," Omollo stated.

On his part, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen fiercely defended PS Omollo after the leaders from the United Opposition alleged that he organised the attack.

Murkomen claimed that some of the leaders were synonymous with using goons and were trying to flip the tables on the PS.

"I saw some of the opposition leaders mentioning my PS. I want to dare them to come out openly and denounce violence, the goons, the gangs and the boys that they are walking around with.

"Some of those leading in recruiting young people to engage in violence are sitting in the opposition and come to pontificate to the public, and that is why they are shifting blame to the government," he stated.

The CS asked the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to move with speed to investigate and arrest all boys used as goons by the opposition.

Murkomen maintained that the government did not entertain gangs and promised to deal with the menace without any fear or favour.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka had demanded that Omollo resign over the attack on Osotsi.

Kalonzo further claimed that the attack was because Osotsi, who belongs to ODM's Linda Mwananchi faction, declined to support the Kenya Kwanza government.

The United Opposition further warned that Kenya risked plunging into anarchy like Haiti and revealed that it would appeal to the international community to step in.