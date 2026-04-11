Editor's Review Ichung'wah claimed Gachagua was consumed by bitterness and driven by personal vendetta.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah has written to Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja to request protection ahead of a political rally by Rigathi Gachagua's DCP party.

In a letter dated Friday, April 10, Ichung'wah claimed that Gachagua was out to get him, his family and his constituents through well-coordinated attacks.

He alleged that Gachagua had a personal vendetta against him, citing the remarks he made at the memorial service of the late David Kiaraho in Nyandarua County.

The Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly claimed that Gachgua's men hired goons to target his businesses.

"We have further received credible information that organised groups have been directed to specifically target businesses belonging to my family in Kikuyu Town," the letter read in part.

The MP sensationally claimed that Gachagua was also out to 'punish' the people of Kikuyu Constituency for choosing to stand with him despite the former DP calling for his political 'crucifixion'.

A file image of President William Ruto and Kimani Ichung'wah at State House, Nairobi.

He accused Gachagua of directing DCP aspirants from Nairobi and the Mount Kenya region to mobilise and transport goons to Kikuyu Town and unleash mayhem, and attached a video to the IG.

"The outburst at the memorial service is a testament to the bile he harbours against the people of Kikuyu, who have resisted the initiation of his ethnic hatred campaign. It is consistent with a man consumed by bitterness and driven by personal vendetta," Ichung'wah declared.

Consequently, he asked IG Kanja to ensure police presence during the rally.

The lawmaker rubbished claims made by Gachagua in an earlier letter where the former DP accused him of plotting to deploy goons to the DCP rally.

He also defended the police officers mentioned in the letter, claiming that the DCP Leader wanted to profile them in a bid to reduce police presence to allow room for chaos.

"Do not fall into this trap to withdraw security teams from protecting Kikuyu Town against this vile man and his campaign of violence and destruction," he wrote.

Nonetheless, he maintained that any political leader was welcome to the Kikuyu Constituency as long as they maintained peace.

He referred to former Chief Justice David Maraga's campaign in the town, which was without any fracas.

Gachagua had branded Ichung'wah as a community traitor and even blamed him for instigating his impeachment.

During the memorial service, the former DP told President William Ruto that he was willing to work with him as long as he dropped the likes of Ichung'wah.