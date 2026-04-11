Editor's Review The commission reported progress since the start of continous voter registration.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has celebrated the evident increase in the number of registered voters.

The Enhanced Continious Voter Registration (ECVR) kicked off on March 30, and will run up to April 28.

The commission targets at least 2.5 million voters in the exercise.

In a statement Friday, April 10, the IEBC revealed that over 870,000 voters had enlisted, an increase compared to the first week of the ECVR.

As of April 3, the commission reported a total of 344,316 new voters having been registered.

A week later, April 10, the commission reported 857,501 have cumulatively registered, representing a 531,185 increase.

The commission celebrated the progress, stating that it was a step toward the right direction.

"The Commission is deeply inspired by the patriotic spirit displayed by Kenyans over the past week. We wish to extend our sincere appreciation and congratulations to the hundreds of thousands of citizens who have stepped forward to claim their right to vote," said IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon.

Members of the public lining up at an IEBC voter registration place.

The counties of Nairobi and Kiambu continue to maintain the lead on the number of new registrations.

According to the commission's data, a total of 96,897 voters have enlisted in Nairobi, with 46,265 in Kiambu.

Other counties in the top ten include Kakamega (40,110), Nakuru (32,559), Machakos (30,686), Meru (27,502), Bungoma (26,820), Turkana (25,012), Kisii (24,875), and Kilifi (23,980).

Counties with the least number of voters thus far include Lamu (4,810), Isiolo (5,379), Mandera (7,337), Nyandarua (7,906), Nyamira (8,146), Samburu (8,319), Elgeyo Marakwet (9,137), Embu (9,154), Vihiga (9,849), and Laikipia (10,057).

Previously, the commission signalled plans to update the voters’ roll, directing individuals who registered before 2012 to re-enlist.

It explained that the current biometric Register of Voters (RoV) was introduced in 2012, following the 2010 constitution.

The Elections Act, which mandated biometric registration as part of electoral reforms, and the 2012 boundary delimitation, underpin this system.

Consequently, anyone registered before 2012 is not included in the biometric roll unless they later re-registered.

Such voters were urged to do so to ensure their details are captured in the updated register.

Meanwhile, the IEBC called on Kenyans to come out in their numbers to enlist.

To support this, the commission set up registration centres nationwide, from major towns to grassroots areas, aiming to maximise participation and avoid exclusions.

Those seeking to enlist can do so in;