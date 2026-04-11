Editor's Review Tinubu singled out Kenya as he explained why Nigeria was better off than other African countries.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, April 10, told Nigerians that they were better off than Kenyans amid tough economic times caused by the fuel crisis.

Speaking during a state event in Bayelsa, Tinubu acknowledged that the rise in fuel prices had a ripple effect across multiple sectors but asked the country to be patient with him.

He argued that while they were suffering, the situation was worse in other countries, and specifically singled out Kenya.

"I hear you, from various angles of the economy, the fuel price is biting hard, but look around. Let us just thank God together that you are better off.

"Listen to them in Kenya and other African countries; what they are going through," Tinubu posed.

A file image of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and President William Ruto

The Head of State assured Nigerians that his government was committed to finding ways to contain the situation.

"We will not look back; we will continue to find ways to ameliorate the suffering of the vulnerable," Tinubu stated.

Tinubu's statement triggered reactions from Kenyans who wondered how dire the situation the fuel crisis had become for Nigeria to claim that they were better off.

Other Kenyans questioned his logic in comparing two countries, arguing that Nigeria, which produces and refines its own oil, should not be complaining about the fuel crises.

The cost of a litre of petrol in Nigeria costs between 1,075 and 1,350 Naira, which is equivalent to Ksh102 - Ksh128.

This means that Kenyans are paying between Ksh50 and Ksh70 more for petrol. Currently retailing at Ksh178 per litre, the pump prices are likely to go up in the next fuel price review.

Kenyans have reported fuel shortages in some parts of the country. While some retailers have genuinely run out of the product, others are hoarding fuel in anticipation of a price jump.