Editor's Review The family of Seme, Member of Parliament James Nyikal, is in mourning following the death of their patriarch, Mzee Eliud Nyikal Okaka.

The family of Seme, Member of Parliament James Nyikal, is in mourning following the death of their patriarch, Mzee Eliud Nyikal Okaka.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party confirmed Okaka’s passing away in a statement on Sunday, April 12.

ODM mourned Okaka as a respected elder whose life was well lived and whose memory will remain a blessing.

The party also extended its condolences to the family of the Seme MP following the loss of his father.

“We commiserate with the family of the Hon. Dr. James Wambura Nyikal (MP-Seme) on the passing of their patriarch, Mzee Eliud Nyikal Okaka. Mzee was a respected elder whose life was well-lived and whose memory will remain a blessing.

“As a party, we pray to God to grant them peace, strength, and fortitude to bear the pain of this heavy loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the party stated.

File image of Seme MP James Nyikal.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo also eulogized the late Mzee Okaka as a respectable elder and sent his condolences to the family of Nyikal.

“May God grant Hon. Dr. Nyikal and the entire Nyikal family strength, comfort, and peace. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” PS Omollo stated.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o remembered Okaka as a respected elder who was dedicated to the advancement of his community and promoting education.

“His legacy is reflected not only in his personal contributions to society, but also in the values of service, integrity, and leadership he instilled in his family, most notably in Hon. Nyikal MP, whose dedication to public service stands as a testament to his father's guidance and nurturing,” said Governor Nyong’o.

This comes a month after Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa lost his mother, Lucia Wangui Thang’wa.

In a tribute on Thursday, March 5, Thang’wa reflected on the challenges his mother faced in her later years and the strength he drew from her despite her illness.

"For many years, my mother battled dementia. I am not even sure she ever got to know that I was elected Senator for Kiambu. But every time I saw her, sat with her, or spoke to her, I found strength to keep going," he said.

Thang'wa also remembered her as the pillar of the family who helped raise their large household with love and discipline.

"She may not have remembered many things in her final years, but to us she remained the strong matriarch who, together with our late father, raised thirteen children with love, sacrifice, and discipline," he added.