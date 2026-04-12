Editor's Review Property of unknown value was reduced to ashes early Sunday following a fire outbreak at an estate in Uthiru.

Property of unknown value was reduced to ashes early Sunday, April 12, following a fire outbreak at an estate in Uthiru.

The blaze is reported to have started at a beer distribution depot within Uthiru Cooperation in the early morning hours, taking many residents by surprise.

Images and footage from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building as residents made frantic attempts to put out the flames, which at one point risked spreading to nearby structures.

The origin of the fire has not yet been established, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

According to witnesses, the fire began at around 5am, catching both those still awake from the night and early risers unprepared.

Reports further indicate that the flames intensified quickly after breaking out in a section of the depot where alcoholic spirits were stored.

File image of onlookers at the scene

Earlier in the month, a devastating fire incident destroyed 30 housing units at the staff quarters of Lang’ata Women’s Maximum Security Prison.

In a statement on Thursday, April 2, the Kenya Prisons Service said the blaze occurred on Wednesday, April 1, at 7:30 PM.

"A fire incident occurred on Wednesday, 1st April 2026, at the staff quarters within Lang'ata Women's Maximum Security Prison at approximately 19:30 hours," the statement read.

According to the statement, the fire affected a total of 30 housing units, all of which were completely destroyed, leaving staff without any salvaged belongings.

"Regrettably, no property was salvaged from the affected units. We are, however, relieved to confirm that no casualties or injuries were reported," the statement added.

KPS commended the coordinated efforts of multiple emergency responders who played a crucial role in containing the inferno.

"Emergency response teams acted swiftly to contain the fire and prevent further spread. The Kenya Prisons Service extends its sincere appreciation to the County Government Fire Brigade, the Kenya Defence Forces Headquarters (DoD), and the Kahawa Garrison Fire Engines for their prompt, coordinated, and effective response in bringing the situation under control," the statement further read.

In the aftermath of the fire, authorities moved to tighten security within the affected area to maintain order and ensure the safety.

"Security within the staff quarters has since been reinforced by officers drawn from Nairobi West Prison, Jamhuri Prison, and Nairobi Medium Prison to ensure continued safety and order in the affected area," the statement concluded.