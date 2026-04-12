Editor's Review The county boss is serving his second and last term at the helm of the Nyeri County administration.

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga has given all indications that he would vie for the Nyeri senator's seat in next year's General Election.

The governor is serving his second and last term at the helm of the Nyeri County administration.

In Kenya, a county governor is limited to two five-year terms. The county boss has now started to prepare for his next political destination.

Speaking at a wedding on Saturday, April 11, the county boss claimed Nyeri people had reached out to counsel him to go for the seat.

Kahiga said if given the chance to represent Nyeri in the Senate, he would strive to bring more resources to the county and ensure they are put to good use.

"After listening to the people of Nyeri, they are saying I should run for the Senate seat, go and look for resources, then return to Nyeri. And since I was the number one governor, wouldn’t I know how to ensure accountability in the Nyeri County government and make sure the work is done?" he posed.

Kahiga assumed the leadership of Nyeri in 2017 after the demise of then governor Wahome Gakuru, just months after his election.

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga addressing locals in Nyeri.

He was Gakuru's deputy.

Kahiga was re-elected in 2022.

He would not be the only governor seeking to remain in elective politics.

Kirinyaga's Anne Waiguru is also on record having hinted at going for senator's seat in 2027.

In a previous engagement with her supporters, Waiguru acknowledged the calls urging her to seek a fresh leadership position and expressed confidence that her track record in development would secure their backing.

Waiguru emphasised that the people of Kirinyaga would ultimately determine which seat she should contest, and appealed to them not to turn her away when she seeks their support.

She also urged Kenyans to uphold political tolerance, stressing that the country has made notable progress in democratic governance.

Waiguru cautioned against divisive politics, warning that incitement and silencing of dissenting voices could destabilise the nation.

She noted that attempts to suppress opposing views were dangerous and encouraged citizens to remain open to diverse perspectives, trusting that voters are wise enough to decide for themselves.