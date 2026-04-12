Editor's Review Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has moved to court seeking to block the planned degazettement of Capital Hill Police Station.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has moved to court seeking to block the planned degazettement of Capitol Hill Police Station.

In a statement on Saturday, April 11, Sonko announced that he had already instructed his legal team to take urgent action, arguing that the decision threatens the safety of the area.

"As a resident of Upper Hill, and pursuant to Articles 22, 23, 10, 247, and 258 of the Constitution of Kenya, I have instructed my lawyers to move to court with urgency to challenge and block the proposed degazettement of Capital Hill Police Station," he said.

According to Sonko, Upper Hill is widely regarded as a critical hub in the capital, hosting key institutions such as Milimani Law Courts and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, as well as major healthcare facilities including Kenyatta National Hospital and Nairobi Hospital.

The area is also home to leading financial institutions such as Equity Bank, KCB Bank, Co-operative Bank of Kenya, NCBA Group, and Gulf African Bank, alongside major insurance firms including Britam Holdings, CIC Insurance Group, UAP Old Mutual, Jubilee Insurance, AAR Insurance, and Social Health Authority.

Additionally, Upper Hill hosts prominent hotels such as Radisson Blu Hotel Nairobi Upper Hill and Silver Springs Hotel Nairobi, government offices including the Teachers Service Commission, National Transport and Safety Authority, National Lands Commission, and key ministries such as the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Water and Sanitation, and Ministry of Health.

The district also accommodates religious centres, schools, embassies, and major commercial landmarks, making it one of the busiest and most sensitive zones in Nairobi.

"We cannot and will not allow the security of Upper Hill to be compromised. Upper Hill is not just any location, it is a critical nerve center of our nation," Sonko added.

File image of Mike Sonko at Capitol Hill Police Station

Sonko further argued that weakening security infrastructure in such an area would have far-reaching consequences, not only for residents but also for the country’s economic stability and justice system.

"Weakening security in such a strategic area is not just reckless - it is a grave risk to lives, critical institutions, and the economic stability of our country. Furthermore, Capital Hill Police Station holds crucial records, including OB No. 17/26/07/2025, which I rely on in my ongoing case (ACC No. 1 of 2020).

"Additionally, there is another matter in which I am the complainant, reported vide OB No. 02/17/01/2026, currently under investigation at the same station," he further said.

Sonko maintained that any move to remove or downgrade the police station would directly undermine justice processes and public safety, especially given the sensitive nature of cases handled at the facility.

"Any attempt to remove or weaken this vital security installation is a direct threat to justice, public safety, and the rule of law. We must stand firm. We must protect our people. We must defend our institutions. And we must do so at all costs," he concluded.

This comes weeks after the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, established five new police stations across the country to enhance security and policing services.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, March 27, he designated Gataka Police Station in Kajiado North, Otonglo Police Station in Kisumu West, and Mabera Police Station in Kuria West as new police stations.

Kanja also designated Lagbogol Police Station in Wajir East and Thuura Police Station in Imenti East as new stations.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 40 (1) of the National Police Service Act, the Inspector-General designate the establishments particulars of which are set out in the Schedule hereto to be a Station for the purpose of this Act," read the notice in part.

The announcement comes months after the police chief named the five new police stations and police posts.

In a notice on Friday, January 23, Kanja said the designations were made under powers granted to the Inspector-General by section 40(1) of the National Police Service Act.

The police IG also announced the establishment of Kamuguga Police Station in Kiambu County.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 40 (1) of the National Police Service Act, the Inspector-General designates various establishments particulars of which are set out in the Schedule hereto, to be Police Station or Post, for the purpose of this Act," the notice read.

In June 2026, Kanja gazetted three new police stations in Nairobi and Turkana counties.

The Police IG established the Utalii Police Station in Ruaraka Sub-County, Nairobi County.

Kanja further established Oropoi Police Station and Loreng Police Post, both within Turkana West Sub-county, Turkana County.