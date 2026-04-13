Editor's Review Kenyatta National Hospital has addressed growing concerns over a potential nurses’ strike following reports that the Kenya National Union of Nurses may resort to industrial action over unresolved issues.

Kenyatta National Hospital has addressed growing concerns over a potential nurses’ strike following reports that the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) may resort to industrial action over unresolved issues.

In a statement on Sunday, April 12, KNH Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe sought to reassure staff, patients, and the public that discussions are ongoing and that the matters raised are being handled.

He explained that the concerns raised largely revolve around remittance timelines and staff welfare.

"The Hospital Management wishes to assure staff, patients, and the public that the issues highlighted primarily relate to remittance timelines for statutory and third-party deductions, as well as broader staff welfare matters.

"These issues are currently being addressed through the established institutional consultation mechanisms between the Hospital, relevant government agencies, and staff representatives," the statement read.

Lesiyampe clarified that salaries have been paid up to date, while explaining the nature of remittance processes within public institutions.

"KNH confirms that staff salaries have been processed and paid up to March 2026. As with many public sector institutions, the settlement of statutory and third-party deductions is undertaken through structured remittance arrangements linked to institutional cash-flow cycles and reimbursement processes," he added.

Lesiyampe added that the hospital’s reliance on national health financing systems plays a role in determining when remittances are processed.

"A significant portion of the Hospital's operational funding is derived from reimbursement frameworks under national health financing arrangements. Consequently, the timing of remittance processing is, in part, influenced by the broader national healthcare financing and reimbursement cycle," he continued.

File image of the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH)

Lesiyampe also noted ongoing engagement with government agencies to streamline the process and ensure all obligations are met.

"KNH continues to engage closely with the relevant government institutions to ensure that these processes proceed efficiently and that all obligations are addressed within the applicable administrative and regulatory frameworks," he further said.

On pension matters, Lesiyampe maintained that the hospital is operating within the required structures.

"With regard to pension contributions, the Hospital continues to operate within the established pension administration framework to ensure that both employer and employee obligations are managed in accordance with the applicable arrangements," he stated.

Addressing concerns about contract staff, particularly nurses, he highlighted progress made in transitioning workers to permanent terms.

"On the matter of staff serving on contract terms, the Hospital has, over the past several years, made considerable progress in regularizing clinical staffing. A significant number of nurses and other healthcare professionals have already transitioned to Permanent and Pensionable terms, with further discussions ongoing within the appropriate government and institutional frameworks to address the remaining cases," the statement concluded.

This comes months after KNH announced the start of a housing initiative aimed at improving the welfare of its workforce.

In a statement on Saturday, February 14, KNH described the move as a foundational step toward ensuring medical professionals are better positioned to serve patients.

KNH noted that the project has been enabled through collaboration with government institutions responsible for housing and urban development.

"KNH has begun the journey toward providing affordable housing for its staff, in a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening healthcare service delivery.

"The project has been made possible through the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, under the State Department for Housing and Urban Development," the statement read.

According to KNH, the primary goal of the housing project is to ensure that essential healthcare workers live within easy reach of the hospital.

This proximity, according to the hospital, is expected to reduce response times and improve readiness during critical medical situations.

"The housing initiative is designed to ensure that doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers reside within close proximity to the hospital. This will enable medical personnel to respond within a short time to attend to patients’ needs, particularly during emergencies and critical situations," the statement added.

KNH said once completed, the housing development is expected to house a significant number of staff members.