Editor's Review Nyandarua Senator John Methu has broken his silence following backlash over his remarks directed at President William Ruto in Nyandarua County.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu has broken his silence following backlash over his remarks directed at President William Ruto during the memorial service of Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho in Nyandarua County.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, April 12, Methu insisted that he would not change his words if given another opportunity.

"If I am given a microphone another time, I would say the exact words. I feel very proud of myself that I was able to defeat fear and speak in front of the head of state and tell him all the things that matter to my people," he said.

Methu went on to explain that the reaction from the crowd during the event was a clear indication that his message resonated with those in attendance.

"There is a reason why the crowd was following me, and they were reacting the way they were reacting. I was in very unfamiliar territory; I knew everybody in that stadium had been mobilized to come to the stadium. The things I spoke about are things that I know touch the people," he added.

File image of John Methu

Methu also addressed claims that his comments were disrespectful to Ruto, pointing to his long-standing relationship with Ruto.

He highlighted their political history, noting that they have supported each other in past campaigns.

"I have known President William Ruto for quite some time, especially since I was elected, amongst his most favourite legislators then was myself. I have visited most of his farms. He campaigned for me, and I campaigned for him. It would be inappropriate for anybody to say that what I said was not appropriate before the president," he continued.

While reiterating his respect for Ruto, Methu was clear that leadership requires courage and honesty, not fear.

"I don’t fear him. I respect him as the head of state, as the commander in chief, as a parent; his sons are my age mates. It would be wrong for me to disrespect him, but it would also be wrong for me to fear him because if I fear him, I will not be a good leader," he further said.

During the memorial service, Methu, who was afforded time to address the crowd, told Ruto to his face that he did not fear him.

He told him that he would not relent from reminding him of his unfulfilled promises to the people of Nyandarua County.

"Ruto, I am still the same John Methu. I respect you as the president and Commander in Chief and parent, but that notwithstanding, just know that I respect you, but I do not fear you," he said.

Methu further took a swipe at Ruto's UDA Party, claiming that the late Kiaraho had warned them about the party in 2022.

"When we all said that we were joining UDA, Kiaraho warned us that that was a bad party. He told us that he would look for another party and the people here elected him on a Jubilee ticket," he disclosed.

Methu fought off attempts by Kinangop MP Zachary Mwenya, who tried to stop him from delving deeper into the onslaught on the Head of State.