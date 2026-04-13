Editor's Review Dennis Itumbi has moved to defend the Akorino prayer service held at State House against criticism from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects, Dennis Itumbi, has moved to defend the Akorino prayer service held at State House against criticism from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an update on Sunday, April 12, Itumbi explained that the Akorino faithful had themselves initiated the plan months in advance and that preparations had been ongoing since early in the year.

"The Akorino decided they are coming to State House in February this year. We have been planning for months how they would come after they said they wanted to worship with the President at State House," he said.

Earlier Sunday, Gachagua took issue with the Akorino church for organising a service at State House.

He said the church called on President William Ruto in their individual capacities and that they were not representing the Mt Kenya community.

The Akorino at State House



Gachagua further asserted that the religious leaders had been baited with money to gather at State House for political optics.

"For the Akorino going to state house, please speak for your stomachs, not us. You join the long list of traitors who have turned against their own to fill their stomachs. Ksh100 million has been prepared for you," he said.

Further, Gachagua cautioned Ruto after a recent scuffle between Kikuyu elders and the police.

The elders had gathered in Githunguri for cultural rites, during which they cursed the state for putting up affordable housing units in a parcel hosting their shrine.

According to Gachagua, the force by the state against the elders was an affront to the Mt Kenya community.

"William Ruto, you have now crossed the Red line. Destroying our cultural shrine and sending police to beat and humiliate our elders is declaring war on our community," he added.

Gachagua argued that the Akorino church event at State House would not succeed in washing away the soiling of the community.

"You have this morning summoned members of the Akorino sect to State House to pray for you and sanitize you for profiling and persecuting our community," he further said.