Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of a viaduct along Kenyatta Avenue.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of a viaduct along Kenyatta Avenue.

In a statement on Monday, April 13, PS Omollo said the construction of the viaduct is steadily advancing, with Key civil works already visible.

He noted that reinforced concrete piers and substructures have been erected along the corridor, while superstructure works are ongoing, particularly near the NHIF Building.

“Construction is steadily advancing, with key civil works already visible. Reinforced concrete piers and substructures are in place along the corridor, while superstructure works are progressing, particularly around the NHIF Building, where sections of the deck have already been elevated,” read the statement in part.

PS Omollo outlined that the project, which is being constructed by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), is expected to ease traffic congestion along Kenyatta Avenue.

File image of the ongoing construction of the Kenyatta Avenue viaduct.

The viaduct is designed to link Valley Road directly to the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), streamlining traffic flow by elevating through-traffic above congested intersections and significantly improving movement into the city centre.

The project runs along Kenyatta Avenue, stretching from the Integrity Centre to the Serena Hotel.

PS Omollo mentioned that the viaduct features an elevated dual carriageway of approximately one kilometre, complemented by integrated cycle lanes and pedestrian walkways to support non-motorised transport.

“Modern drainage systems are also being incorporated to address urban flooding challenges, enhancing the resilience and sustainability of the City's infrastructure,” he added.

Further PS Omollo said his State Department plays a key role in ensuring road safety, traffic management and security compliance during and after implementation, helping transform the viaduct into a safe and orderly urban asset.

Construction works in the Kenyatta Avenue viaduct resumed in July 2025. The project also includes the construction of Upper Hill–Haile Selassie Overpass and upgrades to several associated road networks.

The project was initially scheduled for completion in 2023, but it stalled due to funding challenges.

This comes days after PS Omollo issued an update on the construction of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road overpass.

The Interior PS, in a statement on Friday, April 10, said the project is currently in its final stages of construction.

PS Omollo noted that finishing works are underway, which include the installation of guard rails, street lighting, and other critical safety features.

He also said the contractor of the project is progressing with structural and ancillary works, with completion expected within the next two months.

“As part of the ongoing elevation of critical infrastructure in Nairobi to match its stature as a Capital City, the Junction Mall Flyover, also known as the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road overpass, is nearing completion,” said the Interior PS.