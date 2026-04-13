Editor's Review Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has opened up about his political future, acknowledging his ambitions while remaining non-committal about his next move.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has opened up about his political future, acknowledging his ambitions while remaining non-committal about his next move ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In an interview aired on Sunday, April 12, he noted that ambition is a natural trait among politicians, adding that his own political journey remains uncertain.

Mbadi acknowledged that his political plans are subject to both personal effort and circumstances beyond his control.

"There's no politician in this world who is not ambitious. All of us have ambitions; some wild, reasonable, and some are unreasonable. So I am equally ambitious. As to where that ambition will land me, God knows, plus my efforts," he said

Mbadi reflected on his past political plans, revealing that his current position is partly shaped by decisions made in previous election cycles.

"What is certain is that I may not run for seats that I wanted to run for in 2017. Remember in 2022, I had planned to go for the gubernatorial seat in Homa Bay, and that didn't work because of the arrangement I had with the late Raila Odinga," he added.

File image of John Mbadi

Mbadi also hinted at the possibility of shifting his political focus away from parliamentary politics, suggesting that a return to elective office in 2027 could take a different direction altogether.

"Where I am today is just as I may not run again for a parliamentary seat in 2027. It can happen any other time, you can't rule out anything, and run for the gubernatorial seat," he further said.

Meanwhile, Leon Malala, the son of DCP Deputy Party leader Cleophas Malala, has announced his intention to vie for a Member of Parliament seat.

Speaking in Nyeri on Saturday, April 11, Leon noted the potential of young people, framing his bid as a generational call to action rather than a traditional political ambition.

He highlighted the strength of the youth demographic and their capacity to influence meaningful change across the nation.

"First, I would like to say that the youth of this country are the biggest asset. We have the numbers, we have the voice, and we have the ability to change this nation; it is our time to lead, even software has updates," he said.

Leon clarified that his decision to run for office is not rooted in personal ambition or family legacy, but rather in response to what he described as a leadership gap in the country.

"I want to state very clearly that I am not a politician, I do not aspire to be a politician, I have never dreamt of being a politician, but today, I am going to vie for Member of Parliament. Not because I want to, not because of my dad, but because of the kind of leadership that this country has offered," he added.