Editor's Review President William Ruto has announced that he will undertake an official visit to Italy next week.

President William Ruto has announced that he will undertake an official visit to Italy next week.

Speaking on Monday, April 13, in Ikonge, Nyamira County, Ruto said one of his objectives during the visit will be to seek funding to upgrade the Nyamira County Referral Hospital.

The Head of State said he is targeting to secure approximately Ksh1 billion to elevate the referral hospital.

President Ruto noted that he had sent a team to survey the facility, and they advised the hospital to be upgraded.

“Your hospital needs a bit of work; it is in a rather poor state. I have sent my people to the county government to conduct a survey, and we have agreed that we want to upgrade your hospital.

“I will be going to Italy next week. Among the things I will be seeking is Ksh1 billion for the Nyamira hospital. Shouldn’t we upgrade that hospital? Ruto posed.

File image of President William Ruto.

At the same time, President Ruto announced that Nyamira will have a Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) station.

President Ruto mentioned that the government would set up a KSh300 SGR station in Ikonge to enhance the movement of passengers and goods from the region to Nairobi and other counties.

“I am the one who is extending the railway from Naivasha, and here in Ikonge, I am constructing a major station worth KSh300 million that will help transport passengers and goods.

“The people of Nyamira, prepare yourselves with the goods you want taken to Nairobi. I am putting up a station for you,” said Ruto.

Notably, President Ruto’s remarks come two years after he last embarked on an official visit to Italy.

He visited Rome on January 28, 2024, to participate in the Italy-Africa Summit, which brought together 20 African Heads of State and Government to discuss key areas of collaboration.

President Ruto also held bilateral discussions with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on cooperation between the two nations.