Editor's Review The Harambee Starlets have received a Ksh1.5 million cash reward following their impressive victory over India Women's National Football Team.

The Harambee Starlets have received a Ksh1.5 million cash reward following their impressive victory over India Women's National Football Team.

In a statement on Sunday, April 12, the team expressed appreciation for the financial support, highlighting the contributions made toward boosting morale and rewarding their performance.

The Ksh1 million reward was provided by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, while the Football Kenya Federation added a further Ksh500,000.

"A heartfelt thank you to Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya EGH, for the Ksh1 million reward.

"We also appreciate the Football Kenya Federation for the additional Ksh500,000 in support of the team. Your support means everything to the team," the statement read.

The reward follows a commanding 2-0 win by Kenya over India at Nyayo National Stadium, where the Starlets controlled proceedings from the opening minutes under head coach Beldine Odemba.

Kenya made an immediate impact when Martha Amunyolete reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner in the second minute to give the hosts an early lead.

The team continued to dominate attacking play, with Vivian Nasaka and Fasila Adhiambo stretching the opposition from wide positions, while Sharline Opisa came close to scoring but was denied by the goalkeeper.

File image of Kenya v India match

Captain Mwanalima Adam controlled the midfield, dictating the tempo as Kenya maintained full authority over the contest.

The second goal came in the 57th minute when Tereza Engesha was played through on goal and calmly finished to secure the victory.

This comes months after each Harambee Starlets player received a reward of Ksh1 million following their win over Gambia in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In a statement on Thursday, October 30, 2025, Dennis Itumbi confirmed that the players and technical bench had received their full financial reward as pledged by President William Ruto.

"President William Ruto has played his part! The Harambee Starlets’ pledge has been fully settled; Ksh5 million was paid during their State House visit, another Ksh5 million after Kenya’s home win, each of the 23 players received Ksh1 million, and each official pocketed Ksh500,000. Total package, Ksh35 million delivered," he stated.

The Harambee Starlets earned a spot in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament following a 4-1 aggregate win over Gambia.

The Starlets won 1-0 against Gambia in the second leg of the final qualification, which was played at the Stade Lat Dior in Thiès, Senegal, on Tuesday, October 28.

Mwanalima Adam Jeroko scored the only goal in the 50th minute of the match, securing Kenya’s spot in the 2026 WAFCON tournament.

The team had headed to the second leg after a crucial 3-1 win against the Gambia at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Friday, October 24.

Goals from Adam, Fasila Adhiambo, and youngster Shalyne Opisa secured the Harambee Starlets’ first-leg advantage.

The 4-1 aggregate win against the Gambia has sent the Harambee Starlets team back to the continental stage for the first time in nine years.