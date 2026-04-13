Editor's Review President William Ruto has hit back at Rigathi Gachagua after he warned that the Head of State could be removed from State House if any opposition leader is harmed.

President William Ruto has slammed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he warned that the Head of State could be removed from State House and that the country could face civil strife if any opposition leader is harmed.

Speaking in Nyamira County on Monday, April 13, President Ruto told off Gachagua over the remarks, saying the country will not descend into chaos under his leadership.

The Head of State also dismissed the DCP party leader's sentiments that he will be removed from office.

“They are saying Kenya will end, which Kenya? As the leader of this nation, I cannot allow anyone to intimidate other Kenyans.

“No one has the authority to threaten Kenyans by claiming the country will collapse or that someone will be removed from office. No one will be removed from office, and Kenya will not end,” said Ruto.

File image of DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua.

The President further said Kenya belongs to all the citizens and not a few leaders who seek to dictate how the nation should move forward.

“Is Kenya made up of two or three people? Kenya does not belong to leaders, it belongs to all Kenyans, and it is all of us who will decide how the country moves forward,” President Ruto added.

Speaking on Sunday, April 13, Gachagua cautioned President Ruto that the country risks plunging into chaos if the police harm any of the united opposition leaders.





The former Deputy President alleged that the President has allowed Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen to play with national security.

“Let me tell you, William Ruto, today, because it is important I advise you as a Kenyan, if Murkomen and his boys, one of these days in their misadventure, injure any opposition leader, that will be your last day at State House.

“This country will face civil strife, and we will have no country. Ruto is playing with fire; he has allowed Murkomen to play around with national stability,” Gachagua claimed.

The DCP leader’s remarks came after the united opposition leaders were teargassed by police officers on Saturday, April 11, during a political rally in Kikuyu Constituency.

Here is the video of Gachagua;



